UFC Legend Calls Out Chris Duncan’s Coach After Renato Moicano Loss

One piece of cageside advice can be the difference between a win and a loss, and for Chris Duncan, a UFC legend believes his coach’s call led directly to the latter. Last night inside the UFC Apex, Scottish sensation entered the fight with a clear chance to break into the top 15. He faced his ATT teammate, Renato Moicano. On paper, Duncan looked like a strong contender, but Moicano took control and proved he was the better fighter on the night. Now, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has pointed to a key moment that may have contributed to ‘The Problem’s defeat, calling out his coach’s decision.

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UFC legend criticizes Chris Duncan’s corner for key fight call

“Chris Duncan’s coach called for him to throw a “surprise elbow” which Duncan then did, leading him to get choked out immediately,” wrote Henry Cejudo on x.

Henry Cejudo’s take carries weight, as several experts and analysts on X echo the same sentiment across discussion threads. From the start, Renato Moicano controlled the pace and dictated the direction of the fight. Even then, Chris Duncan showed resilience and stayed competitive in the exchanges.

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Then, the fight shifted decisively in the second round. Duncan, a fan favorite, followed his corner’s instructions, as fighters often do in high-pressure situations. When his coach called for a “surprise elbow,” ‘The Problem’ committed to the move. However, Moicano quickly read the opening, capitalized on it, and locked in a rear-naked choke to secure the submission victory.

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As a result, the finish snapped Chris Duncan’s four-fight win streak. With that win, Moicano returned to the win column and strengthened his position in the UFC’s top 10 lightweight rankings.

However, the moment also brought a bigger question back into focus in MMA. Does listening to coaches during a fight always help? The answer remains unclear. Opponents can often pick up on those instructions as well, as seen in Chris Duncan’s case.

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Duncan’s corner likely featured ATT coach Robert Whiteford, who has remained closely associated with him, as seen in post-fight Instagram photos. Still, the size of American Top Team means other coaches may have also played a role. The gym houses a large roster of fighters and coaches, and some members also stood in Moicano’s corner.

Even so, ‘The Problem’ and Moicano train at the same gym, and the situation did not turn into a “civil war” between camps.

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” The gym, I’m not going to say was divided, but some guys that helped him were not training with me, and some guys that helped me weren’t helping him,” Moicano said before the fight. At the end of the day, we’re fighting each other. How can you train with both guys?

“But at the same time, some guys were training with both Chris and me. So, it was kind of confusing. This is a sport. I don’t hate him. I have nothing against him-it’s just a sport.”

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Still, the debate around listening to coaches continues. Fans saw a similar situation last year at UFC 312, when Sean Strickland ignored instructions from his coach Eric Nicksick and cornerman Alex Pereira. That decision created tension within his team.

Although things later settled, the topic remains widely debated in MMA circles. Even before the fight, Renato Moicano showed respect toward his opponent and teammate Chris Duncan. However, at the press conference, he shifted his tone.

Renato Moicano calls for bigger opponents after UFC Vegas 115 win

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“I haven’t seen you all in a long time,” said Renato Moicano while he stood with Chris Duncan inside the Octagon. “No disrespect to the coaches. I know it’s tough, but I had to give these guys opportunities for the top 10.”

At UFC Vegas 115, Renato Moicano kept his momentum alive and reignited his run in the division. He entered the fight on a two-fight skid. First, Islam Makhachev defeated him at UFC 311 in a short-notice title fight. Then, Beneil Dariush handed him another loss at UFC 317, which dropped him from No. 8 to No. 10 in the rankings.

However, Moicano stepped into the Octagon with his top-10 spot on the line and delivered when it mattered most. He controlled the fight and secured a much-needed win. Now, he targets bigger and more dangerous opponents, a message he made clear while calling out Dana White and the UFC during the post-fight press conference.

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” I took that fight with Chris Duncan because I was on a two fights skid.,” said Renato Moicano. “He’s not famous, nobody knows him. I think it should be a fight that I can promote like Ortega, Pimblett, Hooker, Saint-Denis. It’s not about winning and losing. It’s about getting the most hype, people talking about you.”