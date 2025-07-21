UFC Legend Dismisses Paulo Costa’s Title Shot as Khamzat Chimaev Beef Puts MMA to Shame

“Chimaev, I’m going to show you why you’re a coward. I’m here, I’m going to look for you, chase you, and I won’t stop until I get you!” Paulo Costa delivered a fiery message to longtime rival Khamzat Chimaev during his UFC 318 octagon interview. ‘The Eraser’ had been visibly livid all fight week, accusing ‘Borz’ of sending inappropriate messages to his girlfriend. While many felt Costa’s anger was justified, a UFC legend has taken issue with the nature of this beef.

Paulo Costa delivered a vintage, clinical performance against Roman Kopylov in the co-main event of UFC 318. He silenced the critics and shed the “washed” label. But as the Brazilian storms back into the win column in emphatic fashion, a big question has surfaced. Does he deserve a title shot if Khamzat Chimaev captures the 185 lbs belt at UFC 319 against Dricus du Plessis? Former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman might have the answer!

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ shared his thoughts on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, saying, “I think Paulo Costa needs [a win] over somebody in that top 5. You know, Paulo Costa hasn’t fought Caio Borralho, hasn’t fought Nassourdine Imavov. So, I think he needs another win for the UFC to consider that.” It’s a fair assessment from the former 170 lbs king.

Costa scored his first win since 2022, and he’s going to need a few more strong victories to earn a shot at the belt. If Khamzat secures that title, it’s going to be a game changer. However, one more thing gnawed at Usman. The clash between Costa and Chimaev has escalated, becoming intensely personal with Costa’s girlfriend now in the mix. The Nigerian native sparked a heated debate—where exactly is the line drawn for trash talk in MMA?

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Costa vs Rockhold, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Paulo Costa red gloves fights Luke Rockhold blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 21:56:03, 18905947, NPStrans, Luke Rockhold, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18905947

Usman added, “Great Call out. I think this is the time where anything goes nowadays. We’re talking about wives, we’re talking about families, we’re talking about like, come on! At what point does this leave sport and become personal? Because once you start to get into something other than sports, then it becomes personal. Because sport, you can talk about how bad I suck with left kick or how slow my right hand.. You can talk about those things. But, when you start to talk about people nothing to do with the sport, it is personal.

What Usman was trying to point out is how the combat sports world has seen countless moments where the line in trash talk has clearly been crossed. Fighters like Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, and Sean Strickland have all faced backlash for taking things too far—especially when they’ve dragged loved ones into the picture.

The MMA community stands divided, as it often does in heated debates. Some contend that anything is fair game when it all gets resolved inside the cage. Some argue that involving family in the conversation crosses a boundary that should remain untouched, much like in other sports, where discussing someone’s loved ones isn’t the norm.

Costa’s situation shows he’s finally regained the rhythm he once had. In a thrilling twist, one of his former championship rivals stepped up to commend his outstanding performance against Roman Kopylov. Let’s dive right into that.

Israel Adesanya praises Paulo Costa for defeating Roman Kopylov at UFC 318

Israel Adesanya had originally picked Roman Kopylov to beat Paulo Costa at UFC 318. Why? ‘The Last Stylebender’ felt Costa wasn’t taking his craft seriously enough. But ‘The Eraser’ showed up with a much-improved version of himself. So much so that it caught the former two-time champion’s eye. Adesanya couldn’t hold back his excitement, showering Costa with unexpected praise after the fight.

‘The Last Stylebender’ shared his reaction on Freestylbender YouTube channel and said, “Costa is looking good, man. Costa is looking f—ing clean! Bro, he’s selecting them nice. That uppercut, right to the body as well. Good job, buddy. Finally!”

Adesanya has mentioned that he’s open to giving Paulo Costa a rematch since their first clash at UFC 253. With both fighters now aiming to climb back up the middleweight rankings and stake their claim for another title shot, it’ll be interesting to see if that rematch actually comes to life. With that being said, where do you see Paulo Costa going from here?

Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov are set to clash on the UFC Paris card. Is Adesanya the next challenger for ‘The Eraser’? Do you agree with Kamaru Usman’s stance on setting boundaries when it comes to dragging family into MMA trash talk? Share your thoughts in the comments below!