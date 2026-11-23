Joe Rogan recently cast doubt over Ilia Topuria’s future in the lightweight division following his brutal loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC White House five months ago. The long-time UFC commentator, speaking on the JRE MMA show with Tommy McMillen, suggested that ‘El Matador’ could be small compared to other 155 lbs fighters and advised him to drop down to featherweight. Though Rogan’s comments seemed reasonable on the surface, a UFC legend has fiercely disputed his comments and offered some pushback.

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Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen dissected Rogan’s comments on his YouTube video and argued that Ilia Topuria is definitely not undersized for the lightweight division, presenting some compelling examples.

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“Joe Rogan had a very interesting comment,” Sonnen said. “His comment I did find interesting on Ilia Topuria. He said, ‘I think Ilia should go back to 145 lbs.’ Said, ‘They are just different at 155. Gaethje is so big.’ That is really, really hard for me. 145 and 155 is the same thing.

“They weigh the same thing. And I don’t think you can have two conversations living at the same time. Feel that you contradict yourself.”

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Sonnen’s words suggest that he’s saying the 145 and 155 pound divisions are the same, even though there is a 10 pound difference. But what ‘The Bad Guy’ seemingly meant here is that he believes the gap between the two weight classes is not wide enough in terms of their walk-around weight.

Icon Sportswire LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 4: Chael Sonnen attends the BKFC 41 official pre-fight press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on April 4, 2023, at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire BOXING: APR 04 BKFC 41 Press Conference Icon2304042109

To be clear, Topuria and Gaethje had to hit the lightweight limit of 155 lbs to compete at the White House. But what Sonnen perhaps indicated is their rehydration weight. Reportedly, the Georgian-Spaniard weighs around 180 lbs on the day of the fight. ‘The Highlight’ also tipped 180 before the UFC White House fight. In that case, Topuria was not smaller than Gaethje, not in terms of weight at least.

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That is the very reason that prompted Sonnen to dispute Rogan’s take. To drive his point further, Sonnen also used Charles Oliveira as an example.

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“Charles is bigger than both of them, meaningfully,” Sonnen added. “And Ilia didn’t have a problem with Charles, and Charles didn’t have a problem with Gaethje. I just struggle with that. I struggle with that idea. I struggle with the idea that Ilia could be too (small).”

Charles Oliveira‘s reported rehydration weight is around 185 lbs, which gives him a size edge. However, Ilia Topuria knocked ‘Do Bronxs’ out at UFC 317 pretty comfortably. Using that argument, Sonnen again drove home the point that ‘El Matador’ has dealt with fighters bigger than Gaethje.

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In doing so, he implied that Topuria’s loss at White House stemmed from Gaethje’s superior game plan and his own off-night in the fight and not because of their weight difference what Rogan suggested.

This is the first time Sonnen has challenged Rogan’s take on Topuria. But the UFC legend has had his fair share of historical disagreements with Rogan.

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In 2023, Joe Rogan mentioned on one of his podcasts that the modern crop of welterweights, like Jorge Masvidal, was better than the competition Georges St-Pierre faced in his time. The 59-year-old implied that the new 170 lbs contenders could give ‘GSP’ a better challenge. Sonnen strongly rejected Rogan’s take, saying his argument wasn’t “rational.”

After dissecting Rogan’s argument, Chael Sonnen also pointed out some problems that Ilia Topuria shares with other UFC greats, which would prevent him from returning to featherweight.

Chael Sonnen affirms Ilia Topuria can’t move back to 145 lbs

To present a broader argument, Chael Sonnen drove home the point that Ilia Topuria would not be able to move back to the featherweight division, just like Jon Jones and Alex Pereira could not.

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“I have never seen a human being cut weight to get competition,” Sonnen added. “Human beings cut weight to get away from competition. If you come out and you are the champion of the world.

“I mean, Ilia can’t go down to 145 for the same reason that Jon Jones couldn’t return to 205 lbs, or that Alex Pereira, coming off a defeat at heavyweight, can’t go back to 205 and doesn’t. What’s the point?”

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Sonnen again maintained that Topuria’s move to lightweight is permanent. His argument is based on the fact that he has accomplished everything in the 155 lbs division and became champion. Plus, ‘The American Gangster’ believes that the Georgian-Spaniard has grown to a point that he cannot make the cut to 145 lbs.

Topuria reflected on his struggle to make featherweight before facing Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last year. In an interview with ESPN reporters, ‘El Matador’ described the cut to 145 lbs as pure “suffering” that he doesn’t want to feel ever again, adding that lightweight would be his home.

Similarly, Jon Jones also stated in 2020 that his heavyweight move would affect his return to 205. ‘Bones’ said it would take time for him to adjust to that weight, and he took three years out of competition to make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Pereira, on the other hand, declared that he would move back to light heavyweight if he loses against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 in December. But Sonnen feels ‘Poatan’ just cannot return because his body has adapted to that weight.

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In all, Chael Sonnen remains convinced that Ilia Topuria or any other fighter who moves up and then considers coming back is attempting a daunting task, almost impossible if you ask ‘The Bad Guy.’