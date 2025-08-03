UFC Legend Eyes ‘MMA’s Shaq’ Status With Antitrust Lawsuit Payout Despite Broken $60M Promise

The UFC fighters rejoice as the promotion has finally agreed to pay $375 million to fighters who actively competed between 2010 and 2017, putting an end to their long-standing antitrust lawsuit! That challenged the company’s business practices. Berger Montague, the law firm that fought on behalf of the 1,100 affected fighters, announced that 35 fighters would receive a hefty $1 million each, followed by 100 others getting $500K, and so on. And guess what? A former UFC champion has already started thinking about investing the money from the payout.

Anderson Silva and Demetrious Johnson are among the star fighters eligible for compensation, as they fought during the lawsuit’s timeline. So are Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Brendan Schaub, who couldn’t hide their excitement about receiving their checks? The former 205 lbs champ asked Schaub during the Jaxxon podcast, “Talk about numbers, are you in the antitrust case?” To which Schaub responded, “Yes! I’m waiting for my check too!”

While the exact payout numbers haven’t been revealed, Jackson shared that he was initially promised “$60 million” from the UFC, adding, “I thought I was gonna get that. But I’m doing good.” He then revealed his plans for the money—and they’re pretty wild. ‘Rampage’ wants to make a low-budget movie and buy franchises just like Shaquille O’Neal did with his post-retirement fortune.

Jackson further added on the Jaxxon podcast, “I’m gonna invest my money. I’m gonna fund a movie. I always wanted to do a low-budget movie. And then I’m gonna try to be like Shaquille O’Neal. I’m gonna buy me a bunch of franchises.” Honestly, that doesn’t sound like a bad idea, considering the former NBA legend built a $500 million fortune (according to Celebrity Net Worth) through his smart investments.

Shaq helped produce Foster Boy (2019) and owns multiple franchises, including Krispy Kreme and Papa John’s. So, ‘Rampage’ might just be taking some seriously smart steps. But what about the co-host, Brendan Schaub? How’s he planning to spend his money? Let’s find out that as well!

Brendan Schaub wants to buy a fancy car with the UFC antitrust lawsuit money

Well, as we got to know about Quinton Jackson trying to become! He’s ready to invest like Shaquille O’Neal with the money he’s set to receive from the UFC. Brendan Schaub, on the other hand, got a little carried away and has already spent some of his yet-to-arrive check on a fancy car! A Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. He also made sure to set aside some money for his kids’ future.

Schaub followed up on the conversation during the JAXXON podcast and said, “I joked around and said I spent the money. I did spend some of it and bought a ZR1, but the rest of it I’m investing. It’s in my kids’ education.” ‘Big Brown’ also shared some extra details about the car and added, “Yeah, it’s a C6 ZR1 with 1,000 horsepower to the wheels. The guy’s building it in San Antonio right now. In the Fastlane, it’s so dope.”

Honestly, it’s pretty amazing to see how the two former fighters are planning to use the compensation money in completely different ways. The former UFC heavyweight has a soft spot for high-performance cars, and this Corvette will be another gem in his collection. Thanks to the successful antitrust lawsuit win against the UFC.

That being said, what do you think about the UFC finally settling the deal with the fighters? And also, which do you like more—'Rampage' Jackson's investment strategy or Brendan Schaub's high-horsepower purchase? Share your thoughts in the comments below!