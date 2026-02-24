UFC Legend Faces 6-Year Imprisonment Risk After Pleading Guilty on Gun Charges

Ex-UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has agreed to plead guilty. But what exactly was Sanchez’s crime? Back in July 2025, ‘The Nightmare’ found himself in a nightmare after he was arrested for allegedly leaning out of his vehicle from the passenger seat and firing a shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although no bodily harm took place, the police followed the vehicle and arrested the former UFC star. Sanchez denied shooting the gun at first, but acknowledged he had one in the vehicle. But his driver said on record that Sanchez did fire the weapon. He was released a few days later.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his alleged crime, Diego Sanchez was charged with a fourth-degree felony. And such cases in New Mexico carry a maximum of 18 months in jail and/or a $5,000 fine. However, in Sanchez’s case, the penalty might be extended due to the specifics related to his firearm, and he found himself staring down the barrel at a six-to-seven-year imprisonment. As it seems, he wants to avoid that.

According to the latest reports, Sanchez reached out for a plea agreement on Feb 18 to the prosecutors in New Mexico. Along with the fourth-degree felony, the Ultimate Fighter season 1 winner was also initially hit with a second charge for negligent use of a deadly weapon. However, with his plea agreement in effect, that charge has been dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, following these, Sanchez is set for a sentencing hearing on April 6, where a judge will ultimately decide his fate. And during the proceedings, there is another interesting fact that came to light about the former UFC fighter.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Ex-UFC fighter Diego Sanchez’s substance abuse gets highlighted

Shortly after his July 2025 arrest, Diego Sanchez’s alleged substance abuse came to light. His representative, Ricky Kottenstette, revealed the same to MMA Fighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former UFC fighter was allegedly dealing with substance abuse issues. But the representative also noted that Sanchez was undergoing rehabilitation, as a way to get his life sorted and lead a better lifestyle.

Having an addiction to intoxicating substances is something that several UFC fighters, like Sanchez, struggled with. Welterweight veteran Geoff Neal is one such inspiring example of someone who had an alcohol addiction but has now overcome it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanchez will appear in person for the sentencing hearing in a few weeks after being charged in July 2025. While initially the speculation was to be around six or seven years of imprisonment, it may come to just two or three years. But the ultimate verdict from the judge remains to be seen.