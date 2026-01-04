UFC Legend Frank Mir’s Daughter, Bella, Engaged After Public Proposal to Girlfriend, Anayka Besco

Former UFC champion Frank Mir married his wife, Jennifer Mir, in September 2004. Their wedding was a quick, low-key ceremony in Las Vegas. He was 25, and Jennifer was 30 at the time. It wasn’t a wedding people dream about, so they had a more proper, elaborate celebration afterward. But that doesn’t have to be the case for their children, especially Bella Mir.

The couple had three children, including Bella Mir, who has followed her father into the world of MMA. Nicknamed ‘Lady’ Mir, the undefeated prospect recently got engaged to her girlfriend, Anayka Besco, after proposing on the streets of downtown Chicago, marking a major milestone in her personal life.

New Year’s celebrations turned into a marriage proposal

Mir’s fiancée, Besco, took to Instagram earlier today to announce their engagement, sharing a heartfelt post alongside photos from the proposal. In the images, Mir is seen getting down on one knee to pop the question, while other shots capture Besco proudly showing off her engagement ring. “Our start to the new year turned into the start of forever…,” Besco wrote.

She followed it up with another emotional message, adding, “Multiple years, multiple states, and multiple adventures. You’ve given me love and a life, I’ve only ever dreamed of having. The most amazing surprise and the absolute easiest YES I’ve ever had to say. Mrs. Mirs is coming soon.” The news quickly drew a reaction from family, including Bella’s mother, Jennifer Mir.

Jennifer shared a photo of the couple from the night of the proposal and simply captioned it, “And just like that they’re engaged…”

At just 22 years old, Bella Mir already boasts an unblemished 4-0 professional MMA record, with all four victories coming by submission. She made her debut at 17 in 2020 and built her resume across regional promotions before stepping away to focus on collegiate wrestling. Mir has also found success in UFC’s grappling circuit, improving to 2-0 in UFC BJJ with wins in 2025.

Despite her rapid rise, Bella has yet to commit to MMA full-time. When that next step comes, is the lingering question.

Bella Mir says her father, Frank Mir, knows what’s best

Bella Mir has never shied away from the expectations that come with her last name. But when it comes to deciding the next step in her MMA career, she is content letting her father, Frank Mir, take the lead. The undefeated prospect believes no one understands her readiness better than him.

“I think it’s whatever dad says,” Mir admitted while speaking to MMA Mania. “I honestly don’t know. If dad says do this next one over the next summer, or do one more, then go to Contender Series—obviously UFC would be the next step.”

For the 22-year-old, patience is part of the process. She continues to balance college wrestling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and MMA, trusting that the right opportunity will present itself at the right time. “I think it’s just whatever he thinks is the right move,” Mir added.

“I’m always listening to what he has to say.”

That being said, it appears Bella Mir has taken a massive step in her personal life. What did you think about the proposal?