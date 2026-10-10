UFC Legend Handed Prison Sentence After DWI Arrest Violates Probation

UFC legend Diego Sanchez’s legal troubles have taken another turn after a judge sentenced the former MMA fighter to 30 days in jail for violating his probation. The decision comes less than a month after Sanchez was arrested on a driving while intoxicated (DWI) charge in New Mexico, effectively leading to the violation of his five-year supervised probation.

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According to KOB 4, Judge Stan Whitaker ordered Sanchez to serve 30 days at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. The court also mandated a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program, while warning the former UFC fighter that any further violation could trigger a much longer prison sentence.

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“If you’re not going to take advantage of those opportunities, maybe DoC is the call… Let you do your time, parole, instead of multiple cases – but I don’t think it’s warranted yet, Mr. Sanchez,” the judge said during sentencing. “I think a sanction is in store with reinstatement, which is what I’m going to do because it’s a first offense.”

Along with the 30-day jail term, Diego Sanchez must complete an inpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation program after his release. Judge Whitaker also issued a zero-tolerance warning, making it clear that another violation could activate Sanchez’s full suspended sentence of up to 6.5 years in prison.

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The ruling means Sanchez has avoided a lengthy prison term for now, but his latest legal setback has left him with little room for error. According to KOB 4, the former UFC fighter is also scheduled to undergo hip surgery, which he cannot have until he completes his sentence.

The judge made the consequences of another violation equally clear, warning Sanchez that the court could take a much harsher approach if he returned with another case.

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“If we come back here again on picking up new stuff, I’m sure the state will jumping from the highest ladder, mountaintop, and putting you in custody,” the judge added. “I don’t want that, but if you can’t take advantage of the programs, I will have no other choice.”

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Sanchez’s latest sentence comes as a result of an arrest on September 7 in Socorro, New Mexico.

According to the report, police arrested the former UFC fighter at 5:17 p.m. local time on two charges: aggravated driving under the influence and probation violation. The arrest occurred at a gas station after reports of a disturbance. That act immediately broke his five-year supervised probation sentence imposed in March 2026.

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The court had handed him that sentence in March 2026 over a July 2025 incident in which he pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony for shooting a gun from a moving vehicle along Interstate 40 in Albuquerque. His September arrest subsequently put the terms of his probation in jeopardy, leading to Wednesday’s hearing and the 30-day jail sentence.

The fact that this was Sanchez’s first probation violation appears to have played a role in the judge’s decision not to activate the longer suspended sentence. However, the court’s warning leaves little doubt that another incident could have far more serious consequences.

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The latest development also adds another chapter to a firearm case that drew considerable attention last year. The 44-year-old, who retired from the UFC back in 2021, had previously tried to explain his actions in court, insisting that he did not intend to hurt anyone when he fired the weapon.

Ex-UFC fighter Diego Sanchez insisted the firearm incident was a “joke”

Sanchez was arrested following the July 2025 firing incident, although questions remained about what prompted him to discharge his gun on the highway.

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During his court appearance that month, the 44-year-old acknowledged that his actions could have had serious consequences but maintained that he had not intended to harm anyone. He described the incident as a joke and also revealed that he was taking medication for a bipolar diagnosis.

“People do make mistakes, you know,” Sanchez said. “This is Albuquerque, the wild wild west; I made a bad mistake.”

However, the prosecution argued that Sanchez’s actions were reckless, particularly given the potential danger of firing a weapon from a moving vehicle in a populated area. Prosecutors stressed that the absence of injuries did not make the incident any less serious.

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Despite the prosecution’s concerns, the court initially granted Sanchez five years of supervised probation rather than imposing a lengthy prison sentence. His subsequent arrest, however, undermined that arrangement and brought him back before the judge.

Nevertheless, Sanchez’s current predicament is a stark contrast to the career that made him one of the most recognizable figures in UFC history. The former fighter first rose to prominence by winning the middleweight tournament on the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter, defeating Kenny Florian via first-round TKO in 2005.

After the tournament, Sanchez moved down to welterweight and put together a respectable run, recording wins alongside setbacks as he established himself in the promotion. He eventually dropped to lightweight, where he delivered one of the most memorable performances of his career against Clay Guida in June 2009.

Sanchez defeated Guida by split decision in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter 9 finale, producing an instant classic that helped earn him a shot at the lightweight title. His next challenge was then-champion BJ Penn at UFC 107, but Sanchez fell short, losing by fifth-round doctor stoppage.

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Diego Sanchez continued competing for several more years, but his UFC career eventually came to an end in 2020. He suffered a loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253, marking the final fight of his run with the promotion. Though he had a fight planned against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in May 2021, the fight went nowhere and he subsequently left the promotion.

His accomplishments inside the Octagon remain a significant part of his legacy. However, the firearm incident and the latest probation violation have shifted attention away from his fighting career and toward the legal consequences he now faces.

For the UFC veteran, the immediate task is to serve his sentence as best as he can.

Now, with 30 days in jail and mandatory rehabilitation ahead of him, Diego Sanchez must also contend with the possibility of a much longer sentence if he violates his probation again.