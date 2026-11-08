UFC Legend Issues Apology After Insensitive Remark on Late Anthony Johnson Invites Massive Backlash

UFC legend Andrei Arlovski recently drew backlash for his insensitive remarks about his former opponent, the late Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson. Addressing the controversy, the 47-year-old clarified his stance by issuing an apology for his comments.

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For those who may not know about the controversy, here’s a quick recap. In an interview with David Guttman, Arlovski reflected on his unanimous decision loss to Anthony Johnson at the WSOF 2 event in March 2013. In doing so, the former UFC heavyweight champion insisted he “won” that fight, but the judges awarded it to Johnson. However, Arlovski then uttered insensitive remarks, saying, “But I’m the winner anyway. He’s dead, I’m alive.” Many didn’t like the way Arlovski spoke about Johnson, who passed away in November 2022 from multiple organ failure that occurred from a rare immune system disorder.

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After facing a ton of criticism for his comments, Arlovski finally apologized in a post on Instagram.

“Nothing to say, except it was a lesson,” Arlovski wrote. “Before the interview going live… I have to check it and F… You to all haters, because they digging to find something bad…. Anyway, it’s easier with Google translate to explain myself. I want to clear something up…. Because I’ve been receiving a lot of hate over something I said in a recent interview about Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Anthony beat me in the Octagon.. that’s a fact, and I have nothing but respect for him as a fighter.

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“When I said that, ‘I was still a winner because I’m alive today – yes!’ I never meant that his passing was somehow my victory…. That’s not who I am, and that’s not what I believe. I have fought cancer three times, and three times I had to face an opponent much bigger than anything I have ever faced inside the Octagon. And believe me… when you go through something like that, you understand how precious life really is.”

Arlovski’s apology post suggests that he believes his words about Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson were misinterpreted, which led people to think he celebrated the late fighter’s death. Arlovski assured that wasn’t the case.

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However, the former UFC champ, who hails from Belarus, also blamed his limited fluency in English for failing to express his words properly, which he firmly believes added to the confusion.

Imago October 13, 2021: LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 13: Andrei Arlovski interacts with media during the UFC Vegas 40: Ladd v Dumont Media Day at UFC Apex on October 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. – ZUMAp175 20211013_zsa_p175_005 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

“English is my second language,” Arlovski added. “Sometimes the words that come out of my mouth don’t fully express what’s in my heart or head. I take full responsibility for how my words sounded.

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“That’s actually the second time I have to apologize for saying something wrong, and I’m truly sorry for anyone I hurt or offended. Only smart people, who can use brains, especially Anthony’s family and loved ones.”

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Andrei Arlovski referenced his own struggle with cancer once again to convey his apology to the late Anthony Johnson.

“What I was trying to say is that the greatest victory in life isn’t about winning in a fight. It’s about being alive, being grateful, and having another chance to wake up tomorrow morning.

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“None of us know what tomorrow will bring. Not me, not you, nobody. Anthony won our fight. Nothing will ever change that…. Cancer is not a competition; death is not a victory. Life is the gift. Rest in Peace, Anthony Rumble Johnson.”

Arlovski has battled the disease three times in his career and survived. His most recent battle came in 2025, when the UFC legend’s cancer returned, and he had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor in his kidney, along with 28 lymph nodes.

But despite Arlovski’s sincere attempt to apologize while citing his own struggles, he received more backlash for his insensitive remarks.

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Alongside the fans, retired UFC fighter Gilbert Burns, who couldn’t believe what Arlovski said, wrote, “What???” in response to the UFC legend’s comments on social media when Arlovski initially made the comment.

Interestingly, though, Arlovski mentioned this was the second time he had apologized for his comments. The 47-year-old didn’t specify when or what other apology he issued. In fact, this appears to be the first time he has apologized for his remarks about Anthony Johnson.

In that case, there is only one notable instance he could have alluded to.

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Andrei Arlovski once apologized for his homophobic comments

In 2019, Arlovski fought Ben Rothwell at UFC on ESPN 4 and secured a unanimous decision victory. For ‘Pitbull,’ the win over Rothwell was especially important because he was coming off an extensive losing streak. However, fans still mocked him for having a glass jaw, owing to his previous knockouts in the promotion.

Afterward, Arlovski decided to fire back at his haters who were trolling him. But in doing so, he used a homophobic slur.

”Ben, he’s a f–g heavy hitter,” Arlovski said after the fight. “And once again I want to tell everyone to shut your f—g mouths about my f–g glass chin.

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“So go f–k yourself, f–gots. That’s it…. I just proved everyone f–ng wrong. I’m happy that I shut their mouths again, so that’s it.”

Arlovski’s tirade drew pushback from people calling him out for using the homophobic slur “f—got” during his rant. Because of this, the former UFC heavyweight champion had to take his words back and apologize to the people he hurt.

“I apologize to anyone I offended with my poor choice of words,” Arlovski told MMA Junkie. “I did not mean to offend any one group or person. I am deeply sorry and will not use these types of words in the future.”

That said, with Arlovski finally addressing the controversy around the late Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, it will be interesting to see whether the controversy escalates or finally fades.