UFC Legend Jose Aldo and Wife Vivianne Get VIP Treatment at $34B Park

It looks like retirement is treating Jose Aldo well! When the legendary Brazilian stepped into the cage at UFC 315 in Montreal, fans expected a war. And they got one, just not the ending they hoped for. After three grueling rounds against Aiemann Zahabi, Aldo found himself bloodied, exhausted, and on the wrong end of a unanimous decision.

In his post-fight interview, he confessed, “I don’t think I have it in me anymore” as he hung up his gloves and walked away from the sport. But retirement isn’t all heartbreak and hospital visits. Sometimes, it means finally stepping away from the grind to embrace what matters most, family, and making memories. And that’s exactly what Aldo’s doing now!

The ‘King of Rio’ recently shared an update on Instagram where he wrote, “One of Orlando’s most amazing parks, full of experiences, culture, technology and good food. Guaranteed fun and recharged energy with the family! Thanks to @vaiquando for providing this special moment!”

Accompanied in the post were pictures of him and his wife, Vivianne Perreira, together at one of the most iconic theme parks in the world, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Smiling and relaxed, Aldo looked worlds away from the blood and sweat of Montreal.

The VIP experience was arranged by VaiQuando, a top-tier travel agency with a decade of experience curating dream trips to parks around the world. With over 30,000 clients served, the company specializes in fast-track access, guided tours, and stress-free planning, as they were directly mentioned by the UFC legend in the post.

For someone like Jose Aldo, who’s spent decades living out of fight camps, airports, and media scrums, this kind of personalized escape likely felt like a dream. And with Disney’s parks generating over $34 billion in revenue last year, it’s clear why the experience was described as “recharged energy” for the family. It’s a glimpse at the life the UFC legend spent years fighting to earn.

But is a return to the cage on the cards for the legendary champion? After all, he had initially walked away from the sport in 2022 to pursue his dreams of taking on professional boxing matches!

Jose Aldo confessed he’s done with fighting or “training,” as he enjoys his retirement

In the wild world of combat sports, retirements rarely stick. Fighters walk away, only to feel the itch months later. But Jose Aldo insists he’s done. After announcing his retirement, the Brazilian legend clarified that his retirement isn’t just from MMA, but from all forms of fighting.

According to Aldo at a press conference after his retirement, “When I went back [to the UFC in 2024], it wasn’t for money, it was for a purpose I had, a calling. I tried doing it and it didn’t work. I gave my all and was happy with everything I’ve achieved.”

He admitted that he gave everything he had left, and that was enough. Even the idea of training for a fight again seems off the table. The 38-year-old then confessed, “Offer me any fight, wherever it is, I don’t want to. I don’t see myself fighting anymore, or training, or doing anything like that.”

Still, Aldo won’t be gone entirely. He plans to help teammates where he can, passing on knowledge from a lifetime of elite competition. But as for making the walk himself? That’s history.

So, from the roar of the Octagon to the magic of Disney, the journey may look different now, but it’s no less meaningful. And while fans may miss seeing “The King of Rio” in the cage, there’s something powerful about knowing he walked away on his own terms!