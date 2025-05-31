UFC Legend Makes Emotional Confession, Provides Health Update Ahead of Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Smashing Machine’ Release

For a warrior like Mark Coleman, the fighting never truly stops—not when the Octagon is gone, not when the chants fade, and not even when the body says enough. Just months before Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine hits theaters, the UFC Hall of Famer issued a bold statement on social media, turning heads across the MMA industry. Coleman gave a bit of his soul with sweat glistening and eyes set with purpose, not in a spectacular speech, but in a simple, honest caption that hit like a freight train.

There was no mention of the cameras, the fame, or the fire that almost killed him. Instead, Mark Coleman concentrated on what is truly important now: health, sobriety, and a fresh start. His post was not intended for praise; rather, it was written for anyone who was stuck in the mud and looking for a way out.

He began the caption on his post with a reminder: “Happy Friday, everyone! I’m spending my Friday my favorite way. Taking care of my body. Healthy body = healthy mind for me.” But hidden in that joyful energy was an emotional confession that pulled back the curtain: “2 years ago I could’ve never imagined moving my body like this.” After decades of punishment, surgeries, and a near-death experience, simply lifting weights and flowing through yoga was more than a habit; it was a personal accomplishment.

That single sentence landed harder than any highlight-reel knockout. But Coleman did not stop there. He spoke like a man reborn, encouraging others to get up and move: “Wow, it feels good. I got a nice heavy lift in then did some hot yoga. I feel amazing. Move your body today if you haven’t. We all start somewhere, so get going!”

That advice, coming from a former heavyweight who has clawed his way back from the brink, is more powerful than most motivating speeches. For fans who have followed his path through addiction, the fire, and rehabilitation, this was more than just inspiring; it was a testament. A reminder that the same man who previously broke through opponents in the cage is now building something more powerful outside of it: calm, health, and purpose.

via Imago Mark Coleman (USA) during the UFC 109 Relentless Fighter Weigh In s at the Mandalay Bay Casino Resort in Las Vegas,NV on February 5, 2010. – ZUMAcp4

And, with The Smashing Machine scheduled to be released in October, audiences will be able to witness the chaos Mark Coleman experienced along with Mark Kerr, on whom the movie is based. But his most recent post shows something the film can’t fully capture: the most dramatic aspect of his story isn’t in the ring, but in the quiet, disciplined, daily fight for health. In fact, to make things more positive around his life, even others around him who once bad-mouthed the legends in and around his life are making sure that they fix all the ties that were once severed.

Mark Kerr opens up on past statements on Dwayne Johnson and Mark Coleman

For Mark Coleman, healing has never just been physical. As he rebuilds himself from the inside out, something incredible happens around him: others begin to recover as well. Old tensions are easing, misunderstandings are being resolved, and men who used to throw verbal punches are now offering hands instead. That’s what made Don Frye‘s latest reversal so poignant.

Known for his bravado and tough-as-leather reputation, Frye abruptly came into the spotlight, not to fight, but to say he was mistaken about both Dwayne Johnson and Mark Kerr. It takes a particular type of strength to acknowledge you’ve made a mistake, especially if you’re Don Frye—the cowboy of MMA with a growl for a voice and a reputation for never backing down.

But there he was, on television, publicly admitting that a pain-pill-fueled interview two years ago caused him to say things he didn’t mean. Back then, his views were bitter, criticizing The Rock’s casting as Kerr and placing needless doubt on Kerr himself. Now? Frye’s message was clear: he recognized Kerr for who he truly is—a “stand-up guy. “ And what about Johnson? “He’s solid, too.” It wasn’t just a correction.

It was like a man removing his armor, if only for a moment, to let honesty out. And that breath of honesty offered something else: connection. Because, in the video’s comments, none other than Mark Coleman responded, not with judgment, but with love. “Enjoy life cause it’s so good,” he wrote, sweeping away previous sentences like dust in the wind. Well, what do you think of Coleman’s new way of life now? Let us know in the comments.