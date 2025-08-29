UFC Legend Offers Sage Advise to Youth as Raja Jackson ‘Vents’ the Wrong Way

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son has inadvertently made the whole combat sports world talk about him. What should have been a brief appearance at an independent wrestling show turned into a literal disaster when Raja Jackson left a wrestler, who hit him over the head with a beer can, battered, bruised, and unconscious, choking on his own blood. While some have defended Raja, others have rallied against the 25-year-old in defense of the wrestler, Syko Stu. Reports claim that the Los Angeles Police Department is running an investigation into Raja Jackson’s attack. However, a former UFC star, Tony Ferguson, shared a rather measured reaction to the whole situation.

Offering sage advice to the “youngsters,” Tony Ferguson warned them about getting physical to let out their frustrations and anger. As such, ‘El Cucuy’ suggests finding an alternative to deal with their emotions instead of getting into an altercation, even if it may sound cowardly. “And all you youngsters out there, that’s not the right way to do it. That’s just not how you do it. If you have an issue or something like that, go talk to somebody,” Tony Ferguson told Seconds Out during an interview. “I know it kind of seems like the p—y thing to do, but damn, go find a way to vent because that stuff is just like a boiling pot. It’s not going to go the way you want it to go. He should have handled it in a different way.”



However, the former UFC interim champion did not place the blame fully on ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son either. He believes that people on the internet are also to blame for it because they escalated the situation to a point where it became horrifying. He did not seem to be pleased with the new influencer culture that has swept social media.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 7: Tony Ferguson speaks to the media during the UFC 279 media day on September 7, 2022, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 07 UFC 279 Icon220907315279

“I was kind of shocked at that, but I think that it could have been prevented. I think a–holes like people—influencers, YouTubers, or everything else that put too much hype and they try to build some s–t up, and they put these ideas in kids’ heads, they’re making it worse by trying to do the same s–t… and doing these kinds of stuff, whereas some people know how to handle the situation and some people don’t. And unfortunately, it went a different way,” the UFC veteran noted. “All you youngsters out there, that’s not the right way to do it. That’s just not how you do it.”

This isn’t the first time Tony Ferguson, who is set to make his boxing debut against Salt Papi this weekend at a Misfits event, has spoken on the issue. In another interview, the 41-year-old was asked about the legal implications that Raja Jackson might face due to his brawl. Well, the former UFC star seemed a bit hesitant to make any comments outright on that front.

Tony Ferguson has nothing to say about the legal repercussions of Raja Jackson’s actions

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the legal side of things when it comes to Raja Jackson’s attack on the professional wrestler. People have been wanting to hear what other MMA fighters have to say about it. Tony Ferguson believes that he’s not in a position to give his verdict on this situation. Claiming that he’s also found himself in similar situations, Ferguson hopes nothing but the best for Jackson and his son.

“I don’t know [about the legal side of things] … it’s none of my business. I’m not going to really comment on it… I wish him the best. I don’t wish bad on anybody. I’ve been on both sides of everything,” Tony Ferguson told SPORTbible. “I know he’s going to handle it… Hopefully, it brings their family closer together, and hopefully they can get through this thing.”

So far, we don’t have any details about the investigation that’s being carried out on the Raja Jackson incident. His father even got confronted by a stranger on the street while ‘Rampage’ was live-streaming. It’s not looking good for him, as several details of the incident have also come to the fore. Nevertheless, what do you think about Tony Ferguson’s advice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.