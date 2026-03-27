UFC Legend Once Managed by Dana White Caught in Trademark Dispute Involving Nickname

UFC fans are used to seeing legal disputes over issues like fighter pay. But a clash over a nickname? That’s something that has happened in combat sports, though it usually flies under the radar. However, after a UFC legend once managed by Dana White became involved in a dispute over a moniker, it quickly drew widespread attention.

According to a report by ESPN, Caleb Williams attempted to trademark his nickname ‘Iceman’. On March 16, his corporation filed four trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, but that move sparked a dispute and drew in two sporting legends: NBA player George Gervin and UFC icon Chuck Liddell, both of whom also use the ‘Iceman’ nickname.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NBA Hall of Famer Gervin earned the nickname through his performances in basketball. So when Williams tried to trademark it, he said the situation “caught him off guard.” After Williams filed his four applications, Gervin’s team responded by filing two applications of their own on March 20, for ‘Iceman’ and ‘Iceman 44’. But if we see it timeline-wise, they both lose the battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chuck Liddell also applied to trademark his moniker ‘The Iceman,’ before both of them back in 2023. The former UFC light heavyweight champion, who was managed by Dana White before he became president in 2001, rose to prominence during his run in the promotion. So, to remain popular with that moniker, he filed trademark requests for his nickname. In this case, the trademark authority could reject both Williams and Gervin’s applications, since Liddell filed earlier.

As the dispute heats up, some might ask: What’s the point of fighting over nicknames? A moniker can be used for branding purposes, such as merchandise and personal marketing. For example, when we mention the nickname ‘Poatan’, Alex Pereira comes to mind. Now, if the Brazilian doesn’t trademark that name, it’s possible that others could legally claim it and build business ventures around it.

ADVERTISEMENT

That doesn’t mean fighters can’t share nicknames, but if someone is popular, they often try to trademark it before others take advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, ‘Iceman’ isn’t the first case of a UFC fighter seeking to trademark a nickname. Before him, Conor McGregor also applied to trademark his moniker ‘The Notorious’ for branding and business purposes. That said, not only nicknames, but one UFC fighter even tried to trademark a catchphrase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronda Rousey wanted to trademark a catchphrase

When it comes to popularity, Ronda Rousey ruled the UFC scene during her reign as bantamweight champion. Because of that surge in popularity, ‘Rowdy’ once decided to trademark not only her moniker but also a catchphrase.

Before fighting Bethe Correia at UFC 190, the former 135 lbs champ used the phrase, “Do nothing b—,” which became highly popular among fans. Noticing the trend, she posted on X (formerly Twitter) that her team would print T-shirts with “Don’t Be A D.N.B” written on them, with the promise that all proceeds would go to a mental health charity. In the first week, they set a relatively low target of 1,000 sales, but by the end, they had reached 50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following that, trademark filings were made by Rowdy Ronda Inc through her accountant, Narek Alumyan. Along with the catchphrase, she filed nine total applications for “Rowdy Ronda Rousey” and two other nicknames.

That said, what do you think about the nickname battle between sporting legends? Let us know in the comments section below.