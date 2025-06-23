UFC Legend Questions Jon Jones’ Record as Fans Relive Past Injury in Retirement Tribute

Jon Jones is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion. With Dana White confirming his official retirement, Tom Aspinall has taken center stage as the division’s undisputed king. As expected, tributes are pouring in, and while many have chosen to focus on Jones’ accomplishments, one voice has taken a far more lighthearted approach: Chael Sonnen, a man with a long memory and an even longer history with ‘Bones.’

Jon Jones’ sudden decision to retire ends months of speculation, behind-the-scenes efforts, and a long freeze at the top of the heavyweight ladder. What it also did was remind fans of the legacy ‘Bones’ is leaving behind.

In a post on X that immediately got people talking, Sonnen, too, paid tribute in his own way as he wrote, “AS THE ONLY MAN TO DEFEAT JOHN JONES, I CONGRATULATE HIM ON HIS NEARLY-PERFECT RECORD. – Chael Sonnen ‘THE LINEAR CHAMPION.’” The message, full of irony, refers to a long-running joke.

‘The American Gangster’ never defeated Jones inside the Octagon, but the term “linear champion” refers to something else: beating the true champion in a direct line of succession—no interim titles or handoffs. In Chael Sonnen’s universe, technicalities and plot twists are as real as any official record.

Jon Jones’ actual résumé includes one loss (by disqualification) and a run of victories over the finest of his period. However, it is also defined by drug test scandals, legal issues, and a refusal to face growing stars such as Tom Aspinall. The “nearly perfect” jab is effective because it emphasizes that legacy is more than just numbers; it is also about time, decisions, and missed opportunities.

Chael Sonnen, who has made a career out of stinging opponents with just enough truth, isn’t completely joking here. He’s tapping into a real conversation that’s followed Jon Jones for years: how much of his career was about excellence and how much was about avoiding risk when the stakes weren’t right for him.

The missed Aspinall fight, following months of UFC delays and discussions, lends credence to that argument. And fans are truly loving the fact that ‘The American Gangster’ is calling it out, while others are all praise about the former heavyweight champion.

Fans rally in support of Chael Sonnen’s verdict on Jon Jones

Despite the fact that Chael Sonnen’s “linear champion” jab was laden with sarcasm, fans were quick to agree. For them, this was justice with a punch line. Why? Well, because they still recall the shattered toe Jon Jones suffered when he faced ‘The American Gangster.’ “Broke his limb into pieces,” one fan commented. Another replied, “Literally broke Jon Jones’s body.” Some have even mythologized the event as “the most vicious toehold win in MMA history.”

The Chael Sonnen hype didn’t end with injury folklore. Fans leaned into the joke with exaggerated praise that would’ve made less sense if it were any other fighter. “Never lost a fight, never lost a round. Chael Sonnen, ladies and gentlemen,” one fan exclaimed. “Chael is the fck’n goat 🐐, mans is legendary,” said another.

Uncle Chael, as he’s fondly known, has long played the role of combat sports’ trickster god—and fans are all too eager to embrace him as gospel. A user commented, “Uncle Chael has never lost a round in his life,” emphasizing the irony with affection.

And, of course, no Chael Sonnen moment is complete without some degree of chaos. “Chael never misses an opportunity to misspell or mispronounce a name,” one fan said after seeing him type “John Jones” instead of “Jon.”

The typo wasn’t overlooked. “I love that he spelled it ‘John’ 🤣,” remarked another, while someone else just said it straight: “‘John Jones’ lmao.” In a moment brimming with shade, comedy, and a dash of revisionist history, the fans obviously supported Sonnen.