UFC Legend Rampage Jackson Makes Plea for Son Raja to Get a Second Chance

Does Raja Jackson deserve a second chance? Last year, nothing divided the MMA world more than UFC legend Quinton Jackson’s son when he committed one of the most violent acts in pro wrestling in recent times. In fact, Raja Jackson stormed into the KnockX Pro Wrestling ring and attacked pro wrestler Syko Stu in a live stream with 20-plus strikes. The attack forced the wrestler to rush to the hospital with “severe injuries,” including some broken teeth.

To make matters worse, police arrested Raja Jackson, while others called for “street justice” in response to the incident. He currently roams free on a $50,000 bond after authorities charged him with felony battery causing serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery while the case proceeds. Now, Rampage Jackson once again pleads with fans to give his son a second chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC legend Rampage Jackson urges fans to back Raja despite past controversies

“Bring Raja back on Kick button,” wrote UFC veteran Quinton Jackson on X while responding to Kick’s latest stream video featuring the internet sensation, 8-year-old Rizzler (Christian Joseph Sevasta).

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 500 people have already liked Jackson’s comment. Still, no one knows if Raja Jackson will actually return to Kick after committing such a violent act on a livestream. Even so, Quinton Jackson is clearly determined to help his 25-year-old son rebuild his polarizing image and show him in a better light.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Recently, Quinton Jackson joined a live-stream conversation with streamer N3ON, where he revealed that Raja wants to return to streaming on camera. “I want to get my son Raja back on there,” said Jackson. Meanwhile, N3ON expressed his desire to give Raja Jackson the first spot on his stream, “Us Three.”

When N3ON asked Quinton Jackson about it, Jackson made it clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can’t do it on Kick,” the UFC veteran said. However, he plans to use N3ON’s platform as an alternative.

Right now, no one can confirm when Raja Jackson will return, as he continues to face unresolved legal issues. If things worsen, authorities could sentence him to up to seven years in prison. On top of that, Raja already faced financial struggles even before the wrestling incident, which explains why the MMA fighter showed up at the event trying to earn extra money on the side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raja Jackson continues fighting to secure his bread

Raja Jackson built his fight career to be his bread and butter, but a “poor judgment” decision at a pro wrestling event almost got him banned from multiple promotions. Currently, he holds a 0-1 record in pro MMA, and he fought last in 2023. Since then, he has largely relied on his father’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things worsened when the UFC reportedly closed its doors to Raja, cutting off any chance for him to appear on the MMA marquee stage. However, even before the pro wrestling incident, Raja Jackson had been facing financial stress, which he revealed in a social media clip before attacking the pro wrestler.

“No, I don’t got no bread, bro. I don’t got no bread,” said Raja Jackson. “That’s what I’m saying. That’s why I’m be talking to you on shit. I’m just like, yo, ni–a, like, my dad got bread. That’s his bread. That’s not mine.”

“You know, it’s just been rough. It’s been hard on me, bro. It’s just really been hard, hard on me, bro. I’ve been, low key, I’ve been stressed about it. I’m just like, hell no.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Raja Jackson’s future hangs in the balance as his father pushes for endorsements on his behalf. However, fans expressed shock, as this wasn’t the first time Jackson displayed violent behavior. Quinton Jackson already knew about it years ago, which a viral video clip highlighted, showing him smiling while talking about how he secured “bail money” for Raja for the near future.

What’s your take on this? Drop your opinion below.