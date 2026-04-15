UFC Legend Spends the Night in Jail After Being Arrested for Stalking

This week, MMA faced scrutiny after a UFC legend entered the center of a legal controversy. Reports revealed that police had arrested 52-year-old MMA veteran Mark Hunt on Tuesday at his home in Northern Rivers. Authorities charged him with alleged stalking involving death threats, which led the former UFC star to spend the night at a police station in Ballina.

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Then, on Wednesday, Mark Hunt appeared in court in connection with the case. The court charged him with one count of stalking, describing it as “intimidation with intent to cause physical harm.” However, regional media reported that the court had granted him bail despite the domestic violence-related allegations.

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During the hearing, the complainant stated that she had been assisting Hunt with a “task” before the situation escalated. Prosecutors alleged that ‘The Super Samoan’ had behaved in a “berating manner,” which had caused “fear and distress” to the woman. The woman, along with a witness, supported these claims.

However, police did not stop there. They also presented additional evidence, including a previously sent text message in which Hunt had allegedly made a death threat toward the woman.

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“I am just going to murder you in the end anyway,” the text message reads.

In court, the defense lawyer representing Mark Hunt argued that the message did not relate to the current case and should be separated from the proceedings. However, prosecutors, on the other hand, opposed bail and described Hunt as a “heightened” risk to both the victim and the wider community.

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In response, Hunt’s lawyers pushed back against the prosecution’s claims, stating that being a “retired UFC fighter” did not automatically make someone a “domestic violence offender.” At the same time, in the ongoing case, the Kiwi had “pleaded guilty” to the stalking and intimidation charges. The court accepted his bail application but imposed strict conditions.

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Then, Judge Lisa Veney granted bail with several requirements, including that Mark Hunt return to his residential home in southwest Sydney and avoid any “contact” with the complainant. Finally, the court scheduled the next hearing for April 30 to continue proceedings.

Now, ‘The Super Samoan’ faced a new date in the ongoing criminal case. However, this was not the first time Mark Hunt had faced legal issues, as he had begun his MMA journey after serving multiple jail terms, which ultimately shaped him into a UFC legend.

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Mark Hunt’s journey from early struggles to UFC stardom

Mark Hunt was born on 23 March 1974 in South Auckland into a Samoan family, but he faced a difficult early life. He grew up in a troubled environment and repeatedly ran into legal issues during the 1990s, serving prison time on two separate occasions for offences including violent altercations and street fighting.

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Then, during his second prison term, ‘The Super Samoan’ decided to change his life. He moved into kickboxing and Muay Thai and found a new sense of direction and purpose. After completing his training, he began competing in kickboxing on the regional circuit, where his early victories built his confidence and established his name in combat sports.

From there, he progressed into major promotions such as K-1 kickboxing, PRIDE, and DREAM, before he successfully transitioned into the UFC in 2011, where he quickly established himself among the heavyweight elite.

Although he never fought for a UFC title, Hunt spent eight years in the promotion and faced some of the division’s biggest names, including Fabricio Werdum, Brock Lesnar, and Frank Mir. Through these fights, he earned widespread respect and built his reputation as one of the most durable and recognizable heavyweights in UFC history.

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However, his recent legal case had once again placed him in the spotlight. At the same time, it had also raised broader concerns about MMA athletes, especially as recent incidents involving fighters in Ireland and London had drawn attention.

For instance, in one case, an MMA fighter allegedly assaulted a person in Temple Bar alongside a chef friend, and authorities denied him bail. In another case, a former MMA fighter in London received a four-year prison sentence after he assaulted his partner while she was on FaceTime with Barron Trump.

So, what was the view on the recent rise in criminal cases involving MMA fighters? Did aggressive behavior link back to their fighting careers? Share your thoughts below.