UFC Legend Suffering From Memory Loss After Near-Fatal Accident

Tito Ortiz has revealed that he is still dealing with memory loss and lingering health concerns after surviving what he describes as the worst accident of his life.

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The former UFC light heavyweight champion posted a lengthy update on social media, explaining that he was thrown from a boat speeding at 55 mph during a fishing trip 11 weeks ago.

“Eleven weeks ago, I was involved in the worst accident of my life,” Ortiz wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “I was thrown from a boat traveling approximately 55 mph and launched nearly 10 feet into the air.

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“I was knocked unconscious and woke up 10 feet underwater. I remember opening my eyes beneath the surface and realizing I had to get to the top. It took about six hard strokes before I finally broke through the water. When I surfaced, the boat was over 100 yards away.”

Thankfully, those onboard noticed him and returned to pull him out of the sea. What followed, however, turned out to be a much lengthier battle than the accident itself. Tito Ortiz revealed that he experienced severe headaches, facial pain, body ache, and memory loss for weeks after the event.

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“The headaches, face pain, body pain, and memory loss that followed have been unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” he added. “For nearly two months after the accident, much of my memory was gone. Even now, pieces are slowly starting to come back.

“This injury has affected every part of my life. My health has suffered. My personal life has suffered. My business has suffered. I’ve missed opportunities, lost time, and faced challenges I never expected.”

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In the video he posted alongside his caption, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ explained that the boating accident left him with a bulging C3-C4 disc that is pressing against his spinal cord, and now he will be undergoing surgery in hopes of finally relieving the pain.

“I had problems speaking,” he said. “I had problems spelling, thinking, and to this day, I still have problems thinking of names and everything. It really damaged my head, damaged my body, damaged my neck, lower back.

“I got really banged up. Ended up going to the doctor, got an MRI, and I have a bulged disc, C3, C4, it’s pushing on my spinal cord two millimeters. So I get surgery in probably like a week.”

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Despite everything he has endured, Tito Ortiz remains optimistic about the future, as he revealed in the caption that the date of his surgery has been set for June 8th.

“On Monday, June 8, I will undergo C3-C4 disc replacement surgery,” he added. “My hope is that this procedure will finally relieve the pain and help me continue the road to recovery.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me, prayed for me, checked in on me, and stood by my side during this difficult journey. Your encouragement has meant more than words can express. I’m not done fighting. This is just another challenge to overcome. God bless, and thank you all for being part of my journey.”

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For many MMA fans, seeing ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ openly discuss memory loss and cognitive difficulties is especially unsettling given the punishment he absorbed during his Hall of Fame career.

The 51-year-old was one of the UFC’s first true superstars, carrying the promotion through famous feuds with Chuck Liddell and Ken Shamrock, as well as five light heavyweight title defenses.

Now, the battle is no longer taking place inside a cage. Tito Ortiz is totally focused on healing as he prepares for surgery and works to restore everything he lost in the near-fatal accident. Considering he woke up unconscious underwater with no guarantee of making it back to the surface, just being able to tell the story today is a win in and of itself.

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However, it would be interesting to see how Dana White responds to this major update, since just a week ago, Tito Ortiz went all out against Dana White and the UFC for snubbing him of UFC White House tickets.

Tito Ortiz publicly calls out Dana White for White House ticket snub

Although Tito Ortiz is currently fighting a far more serious battle than anything that ever happened inside the Octagon, his long-running feud with Dana White is still very much alive.

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In fact, just days before revealing details of his boating accident, the UFC Hall of Famer publicly criticized the UFC head honcho and the promotion after learning that he would not be receiving complimentary tickets to UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.

For ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy,’ the frustration isn’t really about one event. It’s about what he perceives as a lack of respect for what he did during the UFC’s early years.

The former light heavyweight champion stated that he spent more than a decade helping to build the company into a mainstream attraction, only to find himself paying out of pocket anytime he wants to attend UFC events.

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“I wish I was invited to the White House card, and I’m not,” he said on social media. “After the 16 years I gave to them, from the very beginning, when they first bought the company, to almost the end, where they sold the company. I don’t get tickets. I gotta pay for my own tickets when I do want to go.

“The last time they had a Miami event, I had to pay $1,000 for a ticket. If you’re on Dana’s good side, you don’t have to pay for anything. I get it. He said if you want to be a good friend, I’m a good friend. He goes, but if you want to be an enemy, I’m good at that also.”

He further doubled down on his frustration by claiming that it was a ‘childish’ move made by the UFC CEO.

“I’m the first one to actually tell you he’s 100 percent correct,” he added. “Don’t get on his bad side. But it’s childish.

“I mean, to me, it’s just it’s petty. It’s really petty. I’ve done so much for that company.”

Of course, anyone familiar with MMA history knows that Dana White and Tito Ortiz’s relationship has been really rocky for years. Contract issues, public insults, and even a physical brawl on a plane while traveling to Japan all contributed to the pair’s fallout.

That’s why few fans would be shocked if White eventually responds to the criticism or the big reveal about the health scare. But considering how the two have always been nothing but hostile towards the other, one of MMA’s longest-running feuds appears to be far from over.