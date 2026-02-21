UFC Legend Targeted by Top Prospect as Potential White House Fight Emerges

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC’s White House event has yet to be officially announced, but fighters are already campaigning for it desperately. From winners chasing legacy to veterans seeking one more limelight, the June 14 event has evolved into more than just another pay-per-view. It is symbolic, patriotic, and political.

And now Bo Nickal has joined the conversation. The undefeated middleweight didn’t leak a contract nor confirm a booking. He simply posted a message on his social media, tagging everyone who matters for an opportunity he has been seeking for quite a while. What is it? A clash against a former interim champion.

Bo Nickal publicly pushes for a Colby Covington clash at the White House

“I have a lot of respect for Colby Covington as a competitor and someone who never backs down from a challenge,” Nickal wrote on X. “The Real American way. See you soon. @ColbyCovMMA @ufc @danawhite @realDonaldTrump @paramountplus”

That wasn’t subtle. That was deliberate. A dispute between Nickal and ‘Chaos’ has been brewing since the RAF 5 press conference in January, when Colby Covington took personal digs at the rising star’s MMA experience.

“Didn’t you get beat up by a Dutch kickboxer?” Covington had said during the RAF 5 press conference. “I forgot, remember your cardio? You got beat up by a Dutch kickboxer; that’s right.

“Come on, Bo, come on, bro, have you ever been a main event?”

Well, it seems like Nickal didn’t forget the dig. In fact, he’s already stated that a showdown with Colby Covington makes a lot of sense, especially after how that press event unfolded. ‘Chaos,’ for his part, has stated that the White House card is his ideal stage.

“I’ve been negotiating with the UFC for the White House card. That’s the one that I want,” he said recently. “To fight on the south lawn in front of the president would be the greatest honor of my career.

We’re in negotiations right now.”

There is irony in it. Covington flirted with middleweight before returning to welterweight, stating he’d rather face a non-American opponent for the patriotic event. In contrast, Nickal is very American. Three-time NCAA Champion. Clean image. The type of fighter the UFC can build around long-term.

Whether the bout is signed or simply being pushed into existence remains unclear. After all, while Bo Nickal is aiming for a clash with ‘Chaos,’ Colby Covington is looking for a different fight altogether. Something that irks the rising prospect.

Colby Covington wants Paddy Pimblett for a one-on-one instead

Instead of facing the heat with Bo Nickal, Colby Covington seems to be looking sideways. While the rising prospect has openly tagged him for a White House showdown, ‘Chaos’ has been asking for a bout with Paddy Pimblett, which stems from their backstage clash at UFC 314.

The tension there was real, loud, and messy. And Covington hasn’t let go. But Nickal is clearly not impressed. After seeing Colby Covington float to middleweight and then swing back to Pimblett at 170, the rising prospect lashed back.

“Colby talks c— about me then says he wants to move to 185. I say, ‘Okay, let’s fight at the White House,'” Nickal wrote. “Now he’s trying to run away.

What a wimp. Man up and take your beating.”

There is risk on both sides. Colby Covington, despite being past his prime and having only one win since 2020, still brings great experience and name value. Bo Nickal had already felt the sting of being fast-tracked following his loss to Reinier de Ridder, which his coaches agreed may have come too soon.

A battle with Colby Covington would be a significant step up. However, if the White House card is about making a statement, Nickal seems to be prepared. The question at hand is whether ‘Chaos’ wants the smoke or prefers the battle with Paddy Pimblett.