UFC Legend Threatened by Neighbor Over Keeping Pets

UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson is no stranger to unexpected disputes. However, the former light heavyweight champion’s recent story of being threatened by his neighbor over keeping pets could leave anyone stunned.

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The social media account Cage Clips posted a snippet of ‘Rampage’s’ KICK stream where the 48-year-old admitted that his neighbor threatened him on text message for not keeping his barking dogs inside the house.

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“He said, ‘I want you to keep your dogs in your house,’” Rampage said. “I said, ‘Man, don’t tell me what to do with my f—ing dogs. He said, ‘Back where I’m from, if we had a problem with our neighbors we just blew up their house.’ That guy texted me that s—t. I said, ‘Oh, really?’”

The Tennessee native did not disclose the identity of the neighbor who threatened him. However, the neighbor’s threat made Rampage furious, and he decided to knock on the person’s door to confront him directly. But instead of the man, his neighbor’s wife opened the door.

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“So, I walked over to the house and rang his doorbell,” Rampage added. “His wife answered the door. She’s like, ‘You know, what’s up?’ I said, ‘Is your husband home? I didn’t want to text him what I was going to say. And she is like, ‘Yeah, hey, come up to the door.’”

After finally encountering the man, Rampage Jackson threatened him back and challenged him to come outside.

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“I said, ‘bro, where I’m from, we just killed a mother f—er that threatened to kill us. Come on outside,’” Rampage added.

Imago SAITAMA, JAPAN – DECEMBER 29, 2019: American MMA fighter Quinton Rampage Jackson ahead of his Bellator 237 heavyweight main event against Russian rival Fedor Emelianenko at Saitama Super Arena Bellator 237 is a cross-promotional event between Bellator MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C9193

The former UFC champ proceeded to mimic his neighbor fearfully saying, “No!” Thereafter, he challenged the man to a death match and also showed the threatening text to the man’s wife.

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“I said, ‘s—t, you don’t threaten where you don’t threaten mother f—er,” Rampage said further. “Come on, we gotta fight to the death now. And his wife was like, ‘Wow, what’s going on?’ I showed her the text, and she just looked at him.”

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Rampage did not disclose whether a duel between him and his neighbor actually took place. But judging by the former UFC fighter’s description, we can assume that the neighbor backed down before it escalated.

The 48-year-old did not reveal which particular breed’s barking annoyed his neighbor. However, he previously owned Cane Corsos and famously handed them over to Ronda Rousey’s husband, Travis Browne, to train them. According to Rampage, it turned out to be a bad decision.

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‘Rampage’ said one of his dogs turned more “dumb” after Browne trained them. Because of this, the former champ rejoiced when Derrick Lewis knocked Browne out in 2017.

That said, this is not the first time Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has found himself in a heated situation. In fact, he has had quite a few volatile encounters.

UFC legend Rampage Jackson never backs down from random confrontations

Though it is more than rare for people to approach someone like Rampage Jackson, the former UFC champ has been in some volatile situations where he had to confront the other party.

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A notable instance happened in April 2025, when a drunk man allegedly pushed Jackson’s cameraman in a crowded bar in Newport Beach, Calif. ‘Rampage’s’ mood changed quickly, and he decided to confront the drunk man. A bystander also appeared to notice the drunk man shoving ‘Rampage’s’ cameraman.

“Hey, come here,” Jackson said, grabbing the drunk person. “Did you just push?”

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The man responded to Rampage, alleging that the cameraman had instigated the altercation by pushing him first. This drew an immediate protest from the former UFC 205-pound king, who pointed out that the cameraman’s hands were not free.

“He’s got the f—king camera! He didn’t push you,” Jackson said. “Get out of here before I f—k you up, b—ch. I watched everything; you’re a f—king b—tch. Don’t you ever touch my cameraman.”

Another notable instance occurred in 2013. TMZ reported that Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson confronted a man for allegedly disrespecting his girlfriend.

“Tell my girlfriend sorry and you ain’t gonna do that st no more …Or you about to go to the f*ing hospital,” Jackson exclaimed.

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Those instances differ from Rampage Jackson being threatened by a neighbor, but they show that the UFC legend never backs down when someone tests his nerves.