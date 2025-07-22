UFC Legend Tied to Dwayne Johnson Film Celebrates With Fans as Michael Bisping’s Movie Lands Oscar Winner

Apart from his skills in the MMA cage, Michael Bisping has entertained the world with his acting chops through multiple movies and TV series. He began his movie acting career with Beatdown, a low-budget action film from 2010, that revolves around underground fighting. Later, he landed a role alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and did a few other fight films like My Name Is Lenny and Never Back Down: Revolt. Now, as Dwayne Johnson and Mark Coleman get ready to treat the fighting community with Mark Kerr’s biopic, The Smashing Machine, Bisping is preparing for his most grueling role yet with Cuba Gooding Jr. in an upcoming film, Atlas King.

‘The Count’ will play the protagonist — a former fighter who returns from a hiatus to confront old rivalries and bury his best friend. With ‘Punch It Films’ backing the movie, written and directed by Nika Agiashvili, it’ll dive into the troubles that Bisping’s character will have to overcome as he tries to escape the vice grip of a ruthless mob boss. Gooding Jr. will be playing the role of the mob boss.

Taking to Instagram, the former UFC middleweight champion shared a few pictures of himself posing beside the Oscar-winning actor. In the caption, ‘The Count’ wrote, “They say a good film needs a great “bad guy” and we certainly got that on Atlas King. What a pleasure to work with Cuba Good Jr. Not only is he an Oscar winning actor but one of the coolest motherf—— you’re likely to meet. Big thanks to everyone on set. I’m all wrapped up now just in time to fly to Abu Dhabi tomorrow for the UFC action this weekend.” Soon, Mark Coleman took to the comments section and wrote, “Yes sir.”

But Coleman wasn’t the only one to comment on Michael Bisping’s IG post. Let’s see what the fans had to say about him working alongside Cuba Gooding Jr.

Fans can’t keep calm with Michael Bisping’s pairing with Cuba Gooding Jr. in upcoming film

This will be the first time we’ll see Michael Bisping in a lead role. And that definitely deserves applause. One fan commended Gooding Jr. and ‘The Count’ by writing, “Couple of bad—’s right there! Congrats boys!” The excitement for the movie has gone a notch higher ever since Bisping’s starring role in Atlas King was unveiled back in April. And that has further lifted the anticipation. One fan commented, “Legendary mike 🙌 look forward to seeing this 🎥.”

Many fans highlighted Gooding Jr. as a fantastic actor. After all, he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Rod Tidwell in Jerry Maguire. One fan commented, “Wow!! That’s amazing. He definitely is a phenomenal actor. So happy you are doing this Michael!🔥” Some fans wrote about Gooding Jr.’s other highly appreciated films. One fan claimed, “Happy memories when i see this guy, watching boyz in the hood as teenager.” Another fan wrote, “Men of honour and boyz n the hood 👊🏻 heavy films.”

A few others were amazed by the article headline in the carousel that Bisping shared. One fan claimed, “Cuba Googing to join Michael Bisping thriller is a crazy headline. You come a long way champ.” Another comment read, “I love how that’s worded! “…to join MICHAEL BISPING THRLLER…” You, sir, are a freaking movie star!!!🫡🤙👊.” What do you think of Bisping’s latest achievement?