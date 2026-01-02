UFC Legend Who Gave Ronda Rousey Her First Loss Set for Boxing World Title Fight

Of late, Ronda Rousey stirred the pot with her media appearances, opening up about MMA fans, Joe Rogan, and both the negative and positive aspects of her life. Along with the controversy, rumors about her comeback also started making the rounds. However, as ‘Rowdy’s future still remains a little foggy, her legendary former opponent is focused on chasing glory once again.

At UFC 193, Holly Holm became the first fighter to defeat Rousey in the UFC, etching her name into the history books as the second female bantamweight champion. But ‘The Preacher Daughter’ immediately lost her belt to Miesha Tate and then failed to reclaim it, with her subsequent fights turning into lackluster outings. Putting her UFC career to an end, Holm decided to become a free agent in January 2025. By May 2025, she signed with Jake Paul’s promotion, returning to her old love, boxing. Now, she’s fighting for a championship once again against Stephanie Han in January 2026.

Holly Holm hits the scale ahead of boxing championship fight

“Holly Holm in crazy shape for her title fight TOMORROW against Stephanie Han😳🏆” Most Valuable Promotions posted ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’s weigh in on X.

For the unversed, before Holly Holm became the UFC 135 lbs king, she was already a highly accomplished boxer. Over more than a decade in her pro boxing career, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ put together an impressive 34-2-3 record, winning several titles along the way. Moreover, the Albuquerque native remained undefeated from 2004 to 2011 and won The Ring Magazine’s Best Female Fighter award twice in 2005 and 2006.

So, as we can see, the 44-year-old superwoman is not just a UFC legend, but a boxing legend as well. She proved that fact once again by completely dominating Yolanda Vega in her most recent boxing bout, which took place in California on June 28, 2025. With that in mind, it’s entirely possible that Holm could find even more success in boxing, even winning a title in her early 40s.

However, as the former bantamweight champion prepares to face Stephanie Han for the female lightweight title in Puerto Rico on January 3, she also seems to be opening the door to another massive fight. Well, to be precise, another enormous rematch.

A Decade Later, the Door Remains Open

Last year, Ronda Rousey not only made headlines for her controversial takes on Joe Rogan and MMA fans but also grabbed massive attention for getting back to training. On social media, ‘Rowdy’ uploaded videos of herself smashing the pads with punches, leaving fans wondering if a comeback could be on the cards. Now, if the former 135 lbs queen actually decides to return, who would her next opponent be?

Imago MMA: UFC 193-Rousey vs Holm Nov 15, 2015 Melbourne, Australia Holly Holm blue gloves celebrates after defeating Ronda Rousey not pictured during UFC 193 at Etihad Stadium. Melbourne Etihad Stadium AUSTRALIA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxRobertsx 8928305

Well, Holly Holm apparently has no hesitation about running back their UFC 193 clash. In their first fight, ‘The Preacher Daughter’s takedown defense and striking proved to be a level above, as she knocked out ‘Rowdy’ to pull off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. And even after a decade, Holm remains open to a rematch, provided Rousey is genuinely motivated to make a comeback.

“I don’t know if Ronda will ever fight again, but if he she does, I won’t be shocked. She was an Olympian. She was a champion. You don’t get to that point without having a passion for sports. A passion for what you want to do. If she’s back feeling that, that’d be great. I don’t think it will happen, but if it does, I mean if she comes back. I’m always open for a rematch, too. You never know what’s going to happen with life. Holm told MMA Fighting.

Now, it’s pretty amazing that Holly Holm is actually interested in welcoming Ronda Rousey back for a potential rematch. But the bigger question remains: is ‘Rowdy’ really going to make a comeback? And if she does, would it happen inside the UFC Octagon or in a boxing ring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.