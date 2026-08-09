Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeUFC

UFC Legend’s Daughter Set to Headline DWCS Despite Father’s Controversial Past With Dana White

google_perference

Add us on Google

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 8, 2026 | 10:43 PM EDT

HomeUFC

UFC Legend’s Daughter Set to Headline DWCS Despite Father’s Controversial Past With Dana White

google_perference

Add us on Google

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 8, 2026 | 10:43 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Dana White certainly has a history of harboring animosity toward certain fighters in his promotion, and that includes legends. However, the UFC CEO was willing to set those differences aside with one of the promotion’s legends to give his daughter a chance to prove herself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In Week 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series on August 25 later this month, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir’s daughter, Bella Mir, will make her bid to earn a UFC contract. The wrestling standout from the University of Iowa will face Alex Apodaca on the main card in a bantamweight bout. The UFC confirmed the matchup during tonight’s UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

For years, Frank Mir’s daughter has been regarded as one of the top prospects who many believe could do wonders in the UFC. Much of that confidence comes from Bella’s astonishing accomplishments as a grappler. The 23-year-old has been regularly competing in the UFC’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu promotion and has displayed some amazing skills on the mat.

With her deal in January 2023, Bella became the UFC’s First NIL Ambassador. Under the deal, she could earn money through her “Name, Image, and Likeness” via endorsements, autographs, and social media while remaining contracted to the UFC. However, alongside her proficiency in Jiu-Jitsu, Bella has also put together some promising outings in MMA. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nevada-based fighter is currently 4-0 in her professional MMA career, with three of her four fights ending in devastating finishes. Her last win came against Stephanie Calderon in July 2025, meaning she will be making her comeback after a year-long layoff. In that case, it will be interesting to see how she matches up against an opponent who has fought more recently.  

Dana White

Imago

Frank Mir’s daughter getting the chance to continue her father’s legacy definitely sounds like a story to remember. But she’s not the first one to do so. Previously, UFC veteran Gilbert Smith’s son, Elijah Smith, also competed on DWCS in 2024 and earned a contract. So, we’ll see whether Bella Mir can pull off the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, as everyone waits to see Frank Mir’s daughter in action, intrigue surrounding her father’s controversial past has also started to emerge. 

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC legend Frank Mir had a controversial relationship with Dana White 

Frank Mir was a big draw in the heavyweight division who produced multiple highlight-reel moments for the UFC. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have his fair share of turmoil with Dana White. Ahead of his blockbuster rematch with Brock Lesnar at UFC 100, Mir went out of line by claiming that he wanted to be the first person to see Lesnar “dead” inside the Octagon due to “Octagon-related injuries,” a statement that Dana White despised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Mir’s comments, the UFC head honcho addressed them in an official statement, stating that he was “disappointed” by the former heavyweight champion’s remarks.

“I was disappointed by Frank Mir’s comments,” White said. “Frank’s been with the UFC a long time, he’s a two-time heavyweight champion and a commentator for the WEC. I think his emotions are running high right now, he has a big fight coming up next month and he’s still upset about his loss to Lesnar. He’s been talked to, he regrets what he said, and he won’t be saying anything like that again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After that, Frank Mir also apologized to Brock Lesnar for his earlier comments, saying that he “respects” the former heavyweight champion. But that wasn’t the full extent of their issues. In March 2016, the 47-year-old tested positive for a banned substance after his fight with Mark Hunt. During that ordeal, Mir asked Dana White for help, calling him a “big brother.” However, the UFC boss reportedly ghosted the former heavyweight champion, who reacted to the situation by saying that his “feelings were hurt.”

Over time, both of them mended their differences and got back on track. And after so many years since those controversies, Mir’s daughter would be competing on the same platform where her father once made history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Biplob Chakraborty

1,848 Articles

Biplob Chakraborty is a combat sports writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Gokul Pillai

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Stories