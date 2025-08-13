UFC Legend’s Ex-Girlfriend Gatecrashes Live Reality Show & Assaults His Date; This Is How He Reacts

MMA legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson‘s latest reality dating show surely made headlines; however, they were for all the wrong reasons, as his ex-girlfriend interrupted the live stream and violently pushed one of the contestants into a swimming pool. Well, baffled? confused? Wondering what led to the situation? Let’s help you fill in the gaps and find out what actually led to the situation.

The bizarre incident occurred during an episode of his new “Rampage Finds Love” on Kick, just days after he had launched the project. Jackson promoted the series on Instagram with an optimistic caption: “Going live soon on @kickstreaming… help me pick the best girl.” However, fans expecting comedy and romance were treated to unexpected drama.

His ex, Christina, stormed into the set during the show, shoved a contestant, and then walked off, all while the cameras were rolling. The stream footage shows Rampage attempting to control the situation from the start. “What the f—? Hey, no, for real. No, hold on. Listen, listen. What the f—? Who let her in here? Who let her in here?” He kept on asking, mumbling in surprise.

However, there was little Rampage Jackson could do as the situation escalated faster than you could read ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.’ As Christina exited, he said, “What the f—, Christina?! …You trying to get me banned on f—– Kick?What the f—?! I’m on a f—— dating show!”

‘Rampage’ did not stop there, as he addressed his audience and the contestant with the big backstory reveal, “Listen, listen, I broke things; I demoted her to my maid. I broke things off with her.” Later, he posted the video on Instagram with the tongue-in-cheek caption, “Date a Latina, they say,” capitalizing on the viral nature of the moment.

Despite the setback, “Rampage Finds Love” remains one of Kick’s most unique offerings. A dating experience that combines Rampage Jackson’s signature humor, attitude, and the unpredictable element of live streaming. If the first few episodes are any indication, viewers may expect more than just romantic banter the next time they tune in. And even if the show fails to gain an audience, the UFC legend has already put his plan B in action.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson launches new fight promotion

And that Plan B? It’s not another dating experiment but a return to the arena where he built his name. Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has taken on the role of fight promoter, launching Rampage Combat, his own MMA organization. The debut event is scheduled on September 20 at Leonardo’s Night Club in Los Angeles.

Unlike his previous highlight reels, it will not be about him throwing punches, but rather about setting the scene for others to shine. The inaugural show will exclusively feature amateur MMA bouts, but plans are already underway for a pro-amateur card in Orange County later this year. Fighters hoping for a shot should contact his matchmaker, Tracy Hess, as Rampage welcomes emerging talent trying to create a name for themselves in the sport.

For ‘Rampage,’ it’s more than just putting on fights; it’s about creating a platform that reflects the energy and unpredictability he brought to every cage he’s ever entered. Jackson has found ways to stay in the MMA conversation throughout the years, from legendary wins over Chuck Liddell and Wanderlei Silva to banter-filled talks on the Jaxxon Podcast and even attracting thousands of viewers to his Kick streaming channel.

But Rampage Combat feels different. This is not a cameo or a side project; it is a hands-on effort to shape the future generation. And if history is any indicator, everything with Rampage’s fingerprints on it will be loud, uncensored, and surely unforgettable.