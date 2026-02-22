UFC Light Heavyweight’s Fight Teaser Further Complicates the Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev Saga

The UFC light heavyweight division remains clouded by conflicting reports surrounding its next title fight. Alex Pereira has kept fans guessing about his future, even hinting at a move to heavyweight ever since his win at UFC 320 last year. This week, speculation intensified with reports suggesting middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev could move up to 205 pounds to face No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327 on April 11. The middleweight champ furthered the notion when he simply tweeted “205” yesterday.

Nothing has been made official yet, at least from the promotion’s side, and Khamzat Chimaev is also rumored to be targeting Pereira directly—further complicating an already tangled title picture. Adding to the intrigue, another top contender entered the conversation.

“Yes! Fight news soon,” Carlos Ulberg wrote on his Instagram story alongside a shirtless image of himself.

Right before reports suggested that Chimaev would face Jiri Prochazka as the UFC 327 main event, it was Carlos Ulberg who was being talked about as the potential opponent for Jiri Prochazka. Based on the post from the Kiwi, it seems we’re back to square one regarding who will face whom for the crown at 205 lbs.

Ulberg, currently ranked No. 3, is riding a nine-fight win streak and most recently knocked out Dominick Reyes. With Prochazka having already faced Alex Pereira twice, the 35-year-old presents a fresh matchup, though Chimaev’s ambitions at 205 pounds continue to cast uncertainty over the division.

The two have traded warnings and back-and-forth messages on social media, and Pereira even offered ‘Borz’ a grappling match, though no updates have surfaced about that showdown. However, the Brazilian plans to move up to the heavyweight division with hopes of facing Jon Jones at the upcoming UFC White House event, which remains a top priority for the Brazilian.

At the same time, Dana White has opposed this matchup from day one, yet he continues to search for a savior to revive the heavyweight division. Recently, the heavyweight division has struggled with depth, as champion Tom Aspinall remains on medical hiatus and the promotion releases underwhelming fighters.

As a result, many fans support Alex Pereira moving up to face a heavyweight contender. In fact, Pereira recently hinted at a potential heavyweight debut, revealing that he currently weighs around 242 lbs.

Alex Pereira ready to throw down with heavyweight contenders

Alex Pereira continues to push for his heavyweight showdown with Jon Jones, but Jones shocked everyone this month by revealing that arthritis, particularly in his hip, has forced him to put his UFC return on hold. As a result, many see Jones’ move as smart, allowing him to step back before Dana White could rule him out of the UFC White event.

This turn of events, however, leaves the Brazilian fully ready for whatever the UFC throws at him, whether at 205 pounds or in the heavyweight division.

“Whoever they put in front of me, I’ll be fighting,” Pereira told Valter Walker. “I love fighting, so it doesn’t matter weight classes. Of course, if you say middleweight, I can’t make that anymore. At the other two divisions, light heavyweight and heavyweight, [the opponent] is indifferent to me.”

The LHW division remains in complete chaos. Right now, Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg form the most compelling matchup. At the same time, if Alex Pereira doesn’t move up, the promotion could also schedule a trilogy fight against Magomed Ankalaev, as both fighters currently sit at 1-1 against each other.

However, nothing is finalized yet. So, who do you think will fight next among the top LHW contenders?