UFC Lightweight Who Reminds Joe Rogan of Prime Conor McGregor Claims Next Fight Against Former Title Challenger

“When I look at him now, I’m making a comparison to a young Conor McGregor,” Joe Rogan said after lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy delivered an amazing performance against James Llontop at UFC 309. The Brazilian’s karate stance and distance striking reminded the UFC color commentator of how prime Conor McGregor used to fight. Following that performance, Ruffy’s head-kick knockout against King Green at UFC 313 kept the hype alive. However, after that, his career trajectory took a very different turn.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Fighting Nerd member was dominated by Benoit Saint Denis at this year’s UFC Fight Night: Paris. In that fight, BSD’s grappling became too much for Ruffy to handle, and he tapped to a rear-naked choke submission. With that loss, he failed to enter the lightweight rankings. After such a monumental setback, fans started questioning what would be the Brazilian’s next step, as many assumed he wouldn’t face another ranked opponent. But in a major twist, Ruffy revealed that he might actually face Renato Moicano in his next fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian Conor McGregor, Mauricio Ruffy reveals he may face Renato Moicano next

In an interview with The Cornerman, the Fighting Nerd stated, “I was just talking with my manager. Like I always say, I don’t like fighting against Brazilians. It’s not that I don’t like it. It is that there are so many paths to take in the UFC; you don’t need to face a Brazilian. And in my case, it’s against one of the guys whom I love the most in the sport, a guy I really like. My manager wants to make this fight because he thinks it makes the most sense right now.”

Although Ruffy didn’t directly name Moicano at first, he clearly mentioned that he might face a fellow countryman gave away that he was talking about Renato Moicano, who faced Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311 in January this year. After stating that he wouldn’t like to fight another Brazilian, Ruffy admitted that the UFC wants to book him against the former title challenger.

‘One Shot’ added in the interview with The Cornerman, “Everyone else already has a fight scheduled, and others are injured, like Fiziev, Mateusz Gamrot, who just fought. The UFC wants to give me a ranked opponent. Now, according to my manager and what the UFC told me, the fight they want to make is Mauricio Ruffy vs Renato Moicano.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as the Fighting Nerd suffered a crucial loss against Benoit Saint Denis and got exposed in grappling, taking a fight against ‘Money Moicano’ might not be the smartest move. Why? Because Moicano completely battered BSD in Paris with his ground game. Moicano indeed lost his last fight against Beneil Dariush, but despite that discrepancy, Ruffy doesn’t seem to mind facing another ranked contender, saying they don’t necessarily have a friendly relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Fighting Nerd believes he and Moicano aren’t close friends

Well, it’s no secret that UFC fighters from the same country often end up forming good relationships with each other. In this case, fans believe Mauricio Ruffy and Renato Moicano would also have a friendly relationship despite competing in the same division. However, as the Fighting Nerd revealed that the promotion is indeed looking at this Brazil vs Brazil matchup, he seems okay with facing ‘Money’ in the future.

Ruffy further added in The Cornerman interview, “Yes, that’s what they want to make, at least what I have heard. We’re not close friends or anything, but if the UFC wants to make this fight happen, I think it makes sense. I want to fight as soon as possible. End of the year, beginning of the year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, Ruffy clarified that he and Moicano don’t have a friendly relationship, yet Moicano confidently backed him to beat Saint Denis at UFC Fight Night: Paris. So it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that even if they end up fighting in the future, the element of respect will still be there. Also, Moicano already fought Brazilian legend Rafael Dos Anjos before, so facing another countryman wouldn’t be anything new for him.

Although the promotion might have pitched Ruffy to fight No. 11–ranked Moicano next, don’t be surprised if they actually match him against Terrance McKinney as a path to get into the rankings again. That said, do you think the Fighting Nerd will actually face his fellow countryman next? Or will the matchup change early next year? Let us know in the comments section below.