UFC London Fight Canceled After Brazilian Athlete’s Severe Mistake

UFC’s 17th promotional visit to London was supposed to be a fourteen-bout card full of action-packed fights. However, it is now down to an unlucky thirteen after one fight fell through because of a fighter’s severe mistake during the weigh-ins.

The UFC London weigh-ins wrapped up with most fighters successfully hitting the scale. But two fighters ended up missing the mark, and one by a big margin. In the prelims, Ravena Oliveira weighed in at 116.5 lbs, only half a pound over the strawweight limit for her bout against Shanelle Dyer. Yet, all eyes were on Luana Carolina, who missed the 136 lbs limit by 8 pounds, coming in at 144 lbs for her fight against Melissa Mullins (136 lbs). After the Brazilian’s enormous miss, the bout was canceled due to regulatory reasons.

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For Carolina, her UFC London weight miss marks her third miss in her overall UFC career. During her stint as a flyweight, the Brazilian failed to hit the scale for the first time in her fight against Poliana Botelho in 2021, where she missed the limit by 2.5 pounds. After falling short for the first time, her second miss came against Julija Stoliarenko in 2024, where Carolina came in three pounds over the limit.

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The Sao Paulo native’s weight issues at the 125 lbs division were very apparent, but she also struggled while making 135 lbs. Last year, ‘The Dread’ also withdrew from her fight against Montana De La Rosa at UFC Vegas 103, citing weight-related issues in the bantamweight division. Still, Carolina’s missing weight by such a huge margin is very surprising and points to several mistakes during the weight-cutting process.

On the other hand, the 32-year-old’s opponent, Melissa Mullins, has also had her own weight-related issues in the past as she has missed weight against Nora Cornolle and Klaudia Syguła. But this time, the English fighter was on point, making 136 lbs on the dot.

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Now, as the athletic commission has scrapped the Brazilian’s bout, the overall fight count of the event has been reduced to 13. Meanwhile, Ravena Oliveira’s bout against Shanelle Dyer is still on, after she has forfeited a percentage of her purse, according to MMA Junkie. That said, let’s take a look at the main card weigh-in results.

UFC London main card weigh-in results

Though a really good fight on the prelims has fizzled out, the main card has thankfully remained intact. The featherweight clash of undefeated contenders is the crown jewel of this London event, as it has possible title implications. So, Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy both made the featherweight limit, coming in at 146 lbs and 145 lbs, respectively.

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Following the main attraction, the co-main event derby between two Englishmen, Michael Aswell and Luke Riley, also passed the weight check. Like the main event, the co-headliner is also a featherweight bout, where Aswell turned in at 145 lbs, while Riley just touched the non-championship limit at 146 lbs.

Then comes probably the most entertaining bout of the night, between Michael ‘Venom’ Page, who successfully made 171 lbs after a sortir in the middleweight division in his last outing. His opponent? Well, Sam Patterson came a pound less than his fellow Englishman, weighing in at 170 lbs.

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The other three main card weigh-in results are as follows:

Iwo Baraniewski (206 lbs) vs. Austen Lane (205 lbs)

Roman Dolidze (186 lbs) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (186 lbs)

Kurtis Campbell (145 lbs) vs. Danny Silva (145 lbs)

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That said, as UFC London has lost a significant bantamweight bout, do you think that will affect the overall spectacle of the event? Let us know in the comments section below.