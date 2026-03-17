UFC London Commentary Team: Are Joe Rogan, Jon Anik on the Desk?

As the UFC prepares to thrill London with a 14-bout card, the broadcast team will have three different voices. But will the promotion’s most familiar voices, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik, be part of the UFC London event? That’s the question fans have been asking as the promotion prepares for its 17th visit to London. This time, Dana White and co. have stacked the card with 14 bouts across all weight classes. Naturally, everyone wants to hear UFC’s marquee voices commenting cageside.

Ahead of March 21, UFC has made some changes to its broadcasting team and finalized an interesting lineup of commentators, analysts, and even interviewers. Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s broadcasting crew.

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Who are the commentators for the UFC London event?

If you were expecting to see Joe Rogan and Jon Anik, two of UFC’s veteran voices, there’s some bad news: neither will be present in London. The reason? Rogan doesn’t travel outside the U.S. to call UFC fights, and both rarely commentate on Fight Night events. In their absence, the promotion has appointed John Gooden as the lead play-by-play voice for the commentary team, as per MMA Junkie.

Joining Gooden will be former middleweight champion Michael Bisping as a color commentator, along with retired 145 lbs contender Paul Felder, who replaced Rogan last year at UFC 318. Now, for those wondering about Laura Sanko’s presence, she’s definitely part of the event. But this time, Sanko will be at the analyst desk, joining Chris Weidman and Anthony Smith.

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Albazi vs Figueiredo, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi red gloves and Francisco Figueiredo blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 17:42:50, 18903440, NPStrans, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18903440

Now, after the commentary and analyst desk, let’s take a look at what changes there are for the other broadcasting duties at the UFC London event.

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Who are the other broadcasters for the event?

Just like the other prestigious positions, desk anchoring also draws decent attention during an event. For marquee events, the UFC has included veteran soccer presenter Kate Scott, who recently joined the promotion, but she won’t be present at the UFC London event. In her place, Dan Hellie will serve as the desk host for the fight night spectacle.

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Moreover, the event is currently scheduled for 14 bouts across multiple divisions, with 28 athletes competing. So, there will be many athletes giving their thoughts pre- and post-event. Thus far, Megan Olivi has been the go-to floating reporter for the UFC’s numbered events; however, this time the duty goes to Charly Arnolt, who will handle everything from backstage coverage to interviews during the event.

To conclude the broadcasting team, Bruce Buffer will serve as the veteran voice of the Octagon, announcing the fights and their results. With a featherweight title eliminator headlining the card, the 68-year-old might bring extra oomph while calling the final fight of the night.

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That said, with a strong card and a capable broadcasting team, do you think UFC London has a chance to become the Fight Night event of the year? Let us know in the comments section below.