UFC London Headliner Reveals Dana White’s Scrapped Title Plans Before Volkanovski Ruined It

Sadly, in the UFC, being the best doesn’t mean you’ll get what you deserve—and plenty of athletes have learned that the hard way. The No. 1-ranked featherweight, Movsar Evloev, is no exception to this. After Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314, many expected the division’s top contender to be next in line for the title.

Instead, Dana White announced a rematch between ‘Volk’ and Lopes that no one asked for. And as expected, the second bout mirrored the first. Alexander Volkanovski won by a unanimous decision at UFC 325 once again. Now, Movsar Evloev has revealed how and why he was sidelined despite being the obvious choice for the title shot.

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“Yeah, I was kinda surprised when they didn’t let me in,” Evloev told reporters at the press conference for UFC London. “Before they told me like be ready [to face off]. Maybe they expected Lopes to win, and that’s why they tell me to be ready. And Volk wins, and they changed their mind.”

It appears Alexander Volkanovski’s win threw a wrench in Dana White’s plan, and as a result, after the second loss, Diego Lopes can’t challenge for the title anytime soon. For now, all eyes are on the Fight Night this Saturday.

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Movsar Evloev faces No. 3-ranked Lerone Murphy in what is being viewed as a featherweight title eliminator headlining UFC London. So, whoever wins at UFC London between Evloev and Murphy could secure a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. And if the winner of Saturday night’s fight could beat ‘Volk,’ it would allow the Brazilian to get back in the title picture. However, that’s a long shot.

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Imago MMA: UFC 290 – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Jul 8, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Alexander Volkanovski red gloves prior to the fight against Yair Rodriguez blue gloves during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20230708_szo_cs1_0310

Evloev is currently undefeated but hasn’t fought since defeating Aljamain Sterling in December 2024. Meanwhile, Murphy is also undefeated and is coming off a first-round knockout win over Aaron Pico in August last year. Both fighters are expected to put on an exciting night of action on Saturday, which will decide the division’s future.

However, if recent reports are to be believed, the UFC London headliner may not determine the next opponent for Volk.

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Lerone Murphy dismisses Jean Silva, attempting to hijack the Alexander Volkanovski title shot

The No. 6-ranked Jean Silva recently stirred controversy by claiming on social media that he is “really close” to signing a title fight contract against Alexander Volkanovski and even hinted at heavy promotional backing from Dana White and Hunter Campbell.

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“We have a trip invited by Hunter Campbell and Dana White to watch Evloev and Lerone’s fight up close, really close, and sign the belt contract. Let’s go,” Silva said in Portuguese. “Listen, brother, it’s going to be the biggest promotion the guys have ever seen in history when I sign this belt contract.”

However, that claim didn’t sit well with the other UFC London headliner.

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“Well, who knows? [Silva’s] 1-1 in his last two,” Lerone Murphy said, pushing back against the assertion. “The winner of me and Mosvar fights for the title, and it shouldn’t be any other way.”

Silva’s recent record doesn’t give him much of a chance either. Despite his exciting style, he is just 1-1 in his last two fights and suffered a knockout loss to Diego Lopes. In contrast, both Evloev and Murphy remain undefeated, strengthening their case for a title shot based on merit.

For Evloev, the path is simple: win convincingly and remove any doubt. With the stakes at their highest, a dominant performance in London could silence outside distractions and reaffirm that the next challenger should be decided in the Octagon—not on social media.

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That being said, it appears Jean Silva expects the UFC to snub Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. However, only time will tell who ends up getting a title shot against Volk next. Who do you think it will be?