UFC London Main Event Seemingly Confirmed After Lightweight Star Drops Training Secret

The UFC is coming back to London this year with a Fight Night event on March 21, 2026. This time, the promotion will visit the O2 Arena under its new broadcasting partners, Paramount+ and CBS, and fans are already expecting relentless action. With all the surrounding hype, a UFC lightweight fighter casually turned the buzz up a notch by dropping what looks like the main event.

Last year, the UFC made history with its London Fight Night in March 2025. The headliner clash between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady’s welterweight bout generated $4,711,410 in gate revenue, the highest in the company’s history. This time, that number could face serious competition. A clash between two undefeated fighters, Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev, appears to be on the way, as lightweight fighter Grant Dawson revealed while talking about his sparring sessions.

Grant Dawson reveals UFC London main event featuring Movsar Evloev

“This morning I sparred with Movsar. I’m helping him getting ready for Murphy. Last week I sparred with [Renato] Moicano. I sparred with… ah… what’s our friend’s name? Dakota [Ditcheva]. I’ve sparred with Dakota quite a bit, obviously,” ‘KGD’ said on the Show Me The Money podcast.

While the UFC has not officially announced the bout yet, all signs point toward this being the actual main event. Even before Dawson confirmed the featherweight clash, rumors were already floating around the featherweight fight. Last month, a prominent social media page called West Till Death hinted that Murphy would lock horns against Evloev at the O2 Arena. Now, it feels like only a Dana White announcement is missing to make it official.

Honestly, Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev are two of the most deserving fighters in the division. The British star holds an impressive 17-0-1 record and scored a highlight-reel knockout over Aaron Pico at UFC 319. On the other side, Evloev stands at a perfect 18-0, with his last win coming against former champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310 in December 2024. That means the Russian would be returning after more than a year away from competition.

Potentially, this fight would decide who faces the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes in their rematch at UFC 325. That is why this showdown between two undefeated FW fighters carries massive stakes as not only will one ‘0’ disappear, but serious title implications will also be on the line.

Now, with such an amazing headliner, it is only fair to appreciate how the other announced fights are shaping this year’s London event into a must-watch card.

Other announced fights announced for UFC Fight Night 270 in London

Other than the awesome main event that Dawson seemingly broke, the UFC London card already has some spectacular fights announced. To start with, the promotion has booked a brilliant middleweight bout between Christian Leroy Duncan and Roman Dolidze to rock the O2 Arena.

Currently, ‘CLD’ rides a three-fight winning streak, with two of those victories coming by finish. That run also earned the Brit two straight performance bonuses for his highlight-reel moments. His opponent, Roman Dolidze, was also surging in the 185-pound division with a three-fight win streak of his own. However, in his last outing, ‘The Caucasian’ suffered a submission loss to Anthony Hernandez via rear-naked choke. Now, with a win, Duncan will look to steal Dolidze’s No. 12 spot in the middleweight rankings.

Furthermore, another exciting lightweight clash between Mason Jones and Axel Sola is scheduled to bring violence to English soil. ‘The Dragon’ has returned to the UFC and already picked up two solid wins. Standing across from him is French undefeated phenom Axel Sola, who made his debut against Rhys McKee at UFC Paris last year with a knockout.

Lastly, the fightcard will feature Austen Lane moving down to light heavyweight to face DWCS standout Iwo Baraniewski on March 21, 2026. Right now, Lane’s UFC run has taken a serious hit, as he has lost four of his five fights while competing as a heavyweight. So if he comes up short again at 205 pounds against the Polish fighter, that could be the end of the road for the Florida native.

That said, with the headliner seemingly locked in, what do you think about the UFC London card so far? Let us know in the comments section below.