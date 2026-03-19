UFC London Main Eventer Dismisses Jean Silva’s Attempt to Hijack Alexander Volkanovski Title Fight

The UFC featherweight title scene has MMA fans and experts talking nonstop, yet it remains highly uncertain. Many expect the next challenger for champion Alexander Volkanovski to emerge from this weekend’s UFC London main event between Movsar Evloev (19-0) and Lerone Murphy (17-0-1), a fight that could decide who earns the next title shot. However, the No. 6-ranked contender Jean Silva recently shook up both fighters’ plans.

In his latest social media video, ‘Lord’ called out both Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, revealing that Dana White & Co. had invited him to the London event. Moreover, Silva stated he is “really close” to signing a contract for a fight against Alexander Volkanovski and claimed the UFC is pushing for it. With his title hopes challenged, Murphy dismissed Jean Silva’s attempt to hijack the fight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Lerone Murphy highlights Jean Silva’s flaws ahead of the title race

“Well who knows? [Silva’s] 1-1 in his last two. The winner of me and Mosvar fights for the title and it shouldn’t be any other way,” said Murphy. “You just never know in this game. It’s all about perform a finish. I want it to be undeniable so they can’t not give me the shot.”

‘The Miracle’ makes a valid point. While both Murphy and Movsar Evloev remain undefeated, Jean Silva has gone 1-1 in his last two outings, where he performed impressively against veterans and fellow rising stars. However, despite Silva’s previous dominance in the featherweight division, Diego Lopes smartly knocked the Brazilian out at UFC Noche, ending his undefeated streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his fight with Lopes, fans considered Jean Silva the favorite, but Lopes quickly shut down his hype. Meanwhile, Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev dominate their opponents. The Brit excites fans with his striking, winning 47% of his bouts that way, while he takes the rest by decision. In contrast, Evloev relies on his wrestling, finishing 63% of his fights by decision and 21% by submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for champion Alexander Volkanovski, he has already made it clear that he does not consider Jean Silva ready for a title shot. He favors Evloev, whom he believes deserves the next opportunity. However, Dana White and the UFC matchmakers hold the final decision, and their past actions show that nothing in the UFC strictly follows the rules.

After all, the promotion prioritizes “entertainment,” as seen when Ilia Topuria received a direct lightweight title shot last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, ‘Lord’s situation has grown serious after he cut ties with his teammate Mauricio Ruffy, who earlier this year chose to train with ‘The Great’ in Australia during UFC 325. This move has only intensified Silva’s desire to settle the score with the champion.

Silva promises to “hurt” Alexander Volkanovski

ADVERTISEMENT

Jean Silva has kept his eye on Alexander Volkanovski since last year, labeling the potential fight as “fantastic.” At the time, Silva believed the fight would be closer, but heading into his bout against Diego Lopes this year, opponents exposed the weaknesses in his game, and his title aspirations seemed to fade.

Meanwhile, his rivalry with Volkanovski intensified when the Brazilian’s teammate and lightweight star Mauricio Ruffy sided with the featherweight legend, creating a rift among the Fighting Nerds teammates, who had long considered themselves like brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

At UFC 325, Mauricio Ruffy skipped the card, while Alexander Volkanovski defended his title against Diego Lopes. After the event, Jean Silva wasted no time and announced that he would train with Ilia Topuria, who had already put Volkanovski to sleep.

“I know that Volkanovski is asking for [Movsar] Evloev, I don’t know what. He’s asking the guys not to get hurt,” Jean Silva said. “Bro, sorry to inform you, if you want to stay good and without getting hurt, I understand you. I’m going there [Spain] to camp with [Ilia] Topuria to break you.”

Alexander Volkanovski had previously faced Topuria in 2024 at UFC 298, where Topuria ended Volkanovski’s long reign as featherweight champion with a second-round knockout. Now, with Jean Silva training alongside Topuria, could ‘Lord’ challenge or even outclass the legendary Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski? Share your thoughts below.