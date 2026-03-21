UFC London Octagon/Ring Girls: Kristie Pearson and Carly Baker’s Age, Salary, Relationship Status, and More

Most fans tune in for the fights at UFC events. But it’s hard to deny that Octagon girls, also known as ring girls, bring a unique charm to the spectacle. Their presence has sparked growing curiosity among viewers, with many eager to learn more about their lives beyond the Octagon.

So, ahead of UFC London on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, here’s everything you need to know about Kristie Pearson and Carly Baker—from their ages to their relationship status and more.

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Everything we know about Kristie Pearson and Carly Baker ahead of UFC London

There’s perhaps no other octagon girl with deeper roots to the UFC than Kristie Pearson. The Australian model started her career in MMA through the Cage Fighting Championship before coming to the UFC. The move didn’t just elevate her career and profile—it transformed the 36-year-old’s life outside the promotion. Why?

Well, because she met her husband, Ross Pearson, during her time in the promotion. Ross is a UFC veteran with 26 fights under his belt, and he even won The Ultimate Fighter Season 9. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and now leads a family of four, with their two beautiful children. Ross eventually retired from the sport in 2019 after a 15-year career.

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Kristie, however, continues to work with the UFC, having previously appeared in The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes. She has also featured on outlets like Men’s Fitness and UFC Magazine. The 36-year-old has over 78K followers on Instagram, where she shares insights into her life, from fitness to family. While Pearson has deep roots in the promotion, Carly Baker is perhaps the most popular.

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It seems like every time UFC comes to London, Baker is the first Octagon girl they think of. Born on March 7, 1987, Baker began her modeling journey early, winning a teen modeling competition. She has even appeared in the movie ‘I Went Down’ and several other TV shows and movies. In fact, Baker has built a diverse career through pageantry, music groups, and acting.

Baker joined the UFC in 2013, when she became the promotion’s first European Octagon girl. While she mainly appears at UK and European cards, her presence always stands out—particularly during UFC 286, headlined by Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. She makes waves outside the promotion’s limelight as well.

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Baker is a certified personal trainer and fitness enthusiast, frequently sharing lifestyle content on Instagram, where she has 242K followers. As for her love life, Baker has managed to keep that aspect of her life private.

Net worth and salary of UFC London Octagon/Ring Girls

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The net worth and salary of ring girls often spark curiosity. But concrete figures are hard to pin down. Unlike fighters, their contracts and earnings are not publicly disclosed in detail. A major reason for this is the lack of publicly available information about their assets, endorsements, and personal business ventures.

But according to various reports, Octagon girls typically earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per event. For high-profile pay-per-view cards, they may receive an additional bonus of around $5,000. Their annual earnings can vary significantly depending on how frequently they get work. If there has to be an estimation, the figure would translate to tens of thousands of dollars.

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Yet, their total income often extends beyond UFC appearances. Many Octagon girls build personal brands through modeling, fitness training, social media partnerships, and sponsorship deals.

Having said that, Kristie Pearson and Carly Baker appear set to light up the UFC London event tonight. While they might not be the main attraction, their presence will elevate the mood. Will you tune in?