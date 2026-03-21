UFC London Payouts: How Much Will Movsar Evloev, Lerone Murphy, and Others Earn?

UFC London is almost here. Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy will put their undefeated records on the line on Saturday night to land a potential title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. However, there’s a lot more to the fight besides the belt. What? Well, the money!

Considering Evloev hasn’t fought since December 2024, he might be in dire need of a paycheck over a year later. And although Murphy is coming off a win over Aaron Pico in August last year, getting another paycheck wouldn’t hurt. But the question is: how much are they making?

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What is Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy’s payout at UFC London?

While Evloev is nowhere near the highest-paid fighter in the promotion, he remains undefeated with a streak of wins. This means he will receive a decent paycheck in tonight’s fight. In his last fight against Aljamain Sterling, the Russian featherweight made an estimated $85,000 to show, $85,000 as a win bonus. He also received $6,000 in sponsor pay, making his total earnings for the night $170,000.

Not to forget, the win helped him become the No.1 contender, which means his upcoming paycheck would be even bigger. So, in his fight against Murphy, Evloev should receive an estimated $100,000 to show and $100,000 to win. Plus, his sponsor pay should propel his total earnings upwards of $200,000. Murphy, on the other hand, is also undefeated and ranked No. 3.

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Unlike his Russian counterpart, Murphy brings a much more exciting fighting style, which has made him a big attraction among fans. His last few wins over Dan Ige, Josh Emmett, and Aaron Pico have only skyrocketed his paychecks. So, despite being ranked lower than Evloev, there’s a good chance he will make more from the fight.

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He was expected to make $350,000 for the fight against Emmett, so it’s safe to assume Murphy could make around the same amount in the upcoming fight. Meanwhile, others on the card can also expect a decent paycheck at UFC London.

UFC London salaries of Luke Riley, Michael Page, and others

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Luke Riley, who is facing Michael Aswell Jr. in just his second UFC fight, could be in line for a solid payday. Despite being a newcomer, Riley enjoys significant popularity in the UK, where the event is taking place. Not to mention, he’s competing in the co-main event. While he may not yet be a top-tier fighter, he is expected to earn around $100,000 for the bout.

His opponent, Aswell Jr., however, is still categorized as a low-tier fighter and will likely earn way less—somewhere between $12,000 and $20,000. Meanwhile, Michael ‘Venom’ Page is another major name in the UK. Although he has faced some issues with the UFC recently, his popularity and experience suggest he could earn between $200,000 and $260,000 for the fight.

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His opponent, Sam Patterson, is currently on a four-fight winning streak, with all victories coming in the first round. Considering his momentum and UK fan base, he is expected to make approximately $100,000 to $120,000. Light heavyweight Iwo Baraniewski is still relatively new to the promotion, and his opponent, Austen Lane, has lost four of his last five fights. As a result, both fighters are likely to earn between $12,000 and $20,000.

Next, Christian Leroy Duncan and Roman Dolidze have both spent considerable time in the UFC, so they could earn in the range of $80,000 to $100,000. Meanwhile, Danny Silva and Kurtis Campbell are also new to the promotion and are expected to make between $12,000 and $20,000 for their bout.

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All the fighters will receive a base amount for showing up, along with an equal amount if they win—effectively doubling their earnings if victorious. So, all the payouts mentioned should be doubled in case of a win.

That said, it’s important to note that these figures are only estimates. Actual earnings can vary for several reasons. These numbers also do not include bonuses such as Performance of the Night, sponsorship payouts, or compliance pay, all of which could significantly increase total earnings. What do you think about these paychecks?