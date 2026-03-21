UFC London Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Movsar Evloev, Lerone Murphy, MVP, and Others

UFC London brings 13 fights to the O2 Arena in London, headlined by Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, this Saturday night. The duo is vying for a shot at a title, and with one undefeated record about to break, the fighters will need all the hype and motivation they can find.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One source of motivation will be their walkout song, which often gets the audience in the mood for action as well. While the songs these fighters will walk out to on Saturday are unconfirmed, plenty can be learned from the ones they have used in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC London: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy walkout songs

The upcoming fight will be the biggest for both fighters. Safe to say, they will bring their absolute best on Saturday night. As for their walkout song, Movsar Evloev has used a couple of songs quite often. Those are: ‘Melodies of the Mountains’ by Sulambek Mamilov and Vicente Luque’s ‘See Me Now!’ by Jeleel.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC on TNT Sports (@tntsportsufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Murphy, on the other hand, is looking to overthrow the No. 1 featherweight contender. So, he will need something inspirational before the fight. The good news is, he already has one. The Brit often walks out to the same music, which is ‘Ambitionz Az a Ridah.’ A legendary song by the iconic rapper Tupac.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a small chance that they switch the choice of music for the upcoming fight, but most likely they will stick to the ones they already have, since both are undefeated. But what about the other fighters on the card?

Which songs do Luke Riley, Michael Page, and others walk out to?

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s plenty of fights on the card, but here are the walkout songs for the fighters in the main event. Each one appears better than the one before, suggesting people can expect a fair bit of melody.

Luke Riley – Shyne (Bad Boyz) and Hungry for the Power (Azari & III)

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Page – Rest in Peace (The Undertaker WWE walkout music), Venomous Undertaking, ‘Gun Lean’ by Russ

Sam Patterson – ‘Baddadan’ by Chase & Status and ‘Messy in Heaven’ by venbee x goddard

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Lane – ‘Hexagram’ by The Deftones and ‘Because I’m Me’ by The Avalanches

Roman Dolidze – ‘The Eighth Wonder of the World’ by Georgian Dances and ‘Vigsapa’ by Dangeim and Skarpedins’ son

Christian Leroy Duncan – ‘Fly Team’ by Yung Montanna & Gripper

ADVERTISEMENT

Danny Silva – ‘Back to the Hotel’ by N2deep

With tunes like these, don’t be surprised if the fighters break out dancing during their walkout music alongside the audience. But which one are you looking forward to the most?