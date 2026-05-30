UFC Macau Fighter Hit With “Fraud Check” Comments After Upset KO Loss

-260. That was the betting line favoring one of the UFC Macau fighters to beat his opponent, who entered the bout as a +196 underdog. But the odds could not have been more wrong. UFC Macau saw Chinese native Zhang Mingyang face Alonzo Menifield in the light heavyweight co-main event.

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Everyone expected Mingyang to cruise to victory, given his status as a rising prospect in the division, even though he was coming off a loss to Johnny Walker in August last year. However, once the cage doors closed, the fight played out very differently.

After weathering Zhang’s early strikes and clinch pressure, Menifield dropped him with a powerful left hand before securing the finish at 4:15 of the opening round. It marked one of the biggest upsets in the UFC in 2026, especially considering Menifield had lost three of his last five fights.

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ALONZO MENIFIELD KNOCKS OUT ZHANG MINGYANG IN ROUND 1 #UFCMacau pic.twitter.com/l2CO6CiDaA— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 30, 2026

Zhang Mingyang, on the other hand, has now suffered his second loss in the UFC, and that too in front of his home crowd. He may have been hoping to break into the top 15 rankings, but with the loss, now he has to restart his climb from the bottom of the division.

Meanwhile, Menifield, who is the No. 15 light heavyweight, may see his ranking rise after a strong first-round finish. The night, for Chinese fans at least, was saved by Song Yadong. Yadong, the No. 5 ranked bantamweight, defeated No. 7 Deiveson Figueiredo via second-round submission.

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Yadong’s win, however, couldn’t save his fellow countryman from ridicule on social media after Championship Rounds shared the update.

UFC Macau Fighter watches his reputation get knocked out

One fan mocked the Chinese light heavyweight for losing to Johnny Walker and Alonzo Menifield. “Getting fraud checked by Johnny Walker AND Alonzo Menifield is insane 😭,” the fan posted. Both Walker and Menifield are UFC veterans who have spent years in the promotion. They may not have won titles or even fought for one, but they have faced strong opposition.

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Someone else brought up Zhang’s humiliating past loss. “We should’ve known… this bum Zhang lost to Askhar Mohzarov while Alonzo dominated him,” the user commented. If you don’t know, Askar Mozharov fabricated his MMA record to enter the UFC. Once inside, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Alonzo Menifield in June 2022. He hasn’t fought since then.

Another fan insulted both fighters. “Fraud checked by f—king no skill Menifield💔,” the user remarked. The hype surrounding Zhang largely stemmed from his first three UFC victories, all of which came via first-round knockout. However, now that he is facing a higher level of competition, he appears to be falling short.

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The next user had the same idea. “UNREAL fraud check… Would say this was more of a fraud affirmation 😭,” the user wrote. The Chinese light heavyweight now has an even bigger task ahead as he plans to redeem himself.

Someone else mocked people who thought Alonzo Menifield was the next big thing. “LMAOOOO remember when ppl were saying Zhang was a rising star? Walker and now Menifield, lmao,” the user commented. The fighter is just 27. It’s not like his career is over. There’s a chance he can bounce back.

Fans, clearly, can be brutal. With two back-to-back losses, Zhang Mingyang is looking at a tough road back to relevance. But UFC has recently been ruthlessly trimming its roster, so he needs to make sure his next bout leaves everyone in awe.