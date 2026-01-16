UFC Makes Ilia Topuria Title Decision After Paddy Pimblett Calls for Him to Be Stripped

As much as the UFC seems to love Paddy Pimblett, they might love Ilia Topuria more. “This kid’s a star. There’s no doubt about it,” Dana White had said of the Spanish-Georgian, and the UFC’s handling of his title situation reflects that belief. According to sources, the promotion has no plans to strip the lightweight champion of his belt, despite names like Paddy Pimblett calling for it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Instead, the UFC brass is choosing to give him the time needed to return fully ready: a decision rooted in confidence in his drawing power and long-term marketability. But there’s more to this decision than keeping a Pimblett-Topuria title fight alive.

According to the latest updates from Carlos Contreras Legaspi and Alvaro Colmenero, “The UFC is not going to strip Ilia. They’re going to give him all the time that’s necessary. If for some reason they have to have an interim title defense… they would allow it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Topuria remains unavailable to compete as he navigates personal circumstances that have delayed his return. Reports indicate the reigning champion is going through a divorce while also managing his physical recovery. In a sport as unforgiving as MMA, Topuria might not want to return before being mentally and physically ready and risk making a mistake, as Matt Brown pointed out a few days ago.

However, not everyone shares this patient perspective.

Paddy Pimblett has demanded that Topuria vacate or face being stripped if he can’t compete by June or July. The Liverpool fighter argued that a year-long reign without a defense clogs up the division. This isn’t merely business criticism, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their rivalry dates back to 2021, when Paddy Pimblett insulted Georgia during an exchange with another Georgian fighter. The feud erupted physically at UFC London in 2022 when Pimblett threw a hand sanitizer bottle at Topuria during a hotel confrontation. Thus, the “hand sanitizer boy” nickname was born. Pimblett fired back by calling Topuria “chorizo” and “El Chorizo”, referring to Spanish sausage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But none of that matters to the UFC. For them, it’s about keeping a high-value asset in the title picture. And that picture has bigger names than Pimblett in it. Complaints from outspoken figures like Pimblett may dominate social media cycles, but they have little impact on the promotion’s long-term onjectives. Because the biggest fight the UFC can make with Ilia Topuria is not against Pimblett, but Islam Makhachev!

Islam Makhachev refuses lightweight return, tells Ilia Topuria to move up

Returning to lightweight is not at all an option for Islam Makhachev. The UFC welterweight champion won’t go back down even for a dream fight with Ilia Topuria. Makhachev is not risking the possible long-term health implications of cutting down in weight for a division he has already conquered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makhachev recently explained his reasoning in an interview: “I had the belt at lightweight; no one beat me there. If he wants to move up, then welcome. He has nothing to lose by moving up. If he loses, he goes back down to lightweight, and that’s it. He’ll defend his belt there. I’ve already been the lightweight champion, and I’m definitely not going back down.”

The two fighters are both reportedly out for the first quarter of 2026. Their meeting at the historic UFC White House event in June is also a distant possibility. But Dana White’s latest statement all but confirmed that any future matchmaking at 155 lbs and 170 lbs will depend on Topuria’s return.

When asked about Kamaru Usman fighting Makhachev next, White said, “I don’t know. We’ve got to see how some of the stuff plays out. We’ve got to see when Topuria is coming back.” So, the CEO is waiting on Topuria to make further moves. What could be a bigger motive than the Makhachev fight?

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision now entirely rests on Topuria’s return. Makhachev has put his foot down regarding the weight class. Dana White is holding the door open for the superfight. Will these unfair but necessary sacrifices finally give us a modern-day McGregor vs. Khabib-type fight?