UFC Makes Smart Advertising Move to Extend Its Lead Under Paramount

In its 30-plus years of existence, the UFC, under Dana White’s leadership, has reportedly reached a $23 billion valuation, leaving its competition far behind. Despite that overwhelming dominance in the MMA world, the UFC has now found another way to gain an edge, this time in advertising.

Under the historic $7.7 billion Paramount+ CBS era, the UFC purchased a banner on Tapology, one of the biggest databases for fighter and event statistics. At first glance, the move might seem minor. But interestingly, the new broadcast-era banner appeared over the PFL Boston card and even shows up on pages linked to other promotions.

UFC pulls cheeky move to outshine rivals in Paramount era

“UFC/Paramount just bought a nice piece of real estate on Tapology’s website. The banner is visible everywhere on the site, even when looking at other promotions,” The Matchmaker posted on X.

For the unversed, this is not a typical web advertisement. The UFC has secured a dedicated spot on Tapology’s website to promote its Paramount+ partnership. With this move, visitors can directly subscribe to the new broadcasting platform straight from Tapology itself, even if they’re visiting PFL’s fight page as the social media post displayed.

Although the UFC has long used digital media for promotion, the company mostly relied on sponsorships and more traditional advertising methods. According to advertising website Money Radar, the promotion has spent around $100 million on various forms of advertising.

Now, with fans becoming more invested in the sport, Dana White and his team have decided to step up their marketing game by buying prime space on a major stats website. Still, this is not the only change happening under the Paramount+ CBS era. Ahead of UFC 324, the first card of 2026, the promotion has also planned massive technological and broadcasting upgrades.

Paramount+ brings drastic changes ahead of their first event

UFC CEO Dana White has promised fans a new and improved UFC this year. Based on recent developments, the promotion looks serious about delivering on that promise. For the UFC 324 marquee event, the company has announced a multi-camera viewing option that will allow fans to watch fights from different angles.

There is still some mystery around how the technology will work and whether it will be available with a standard subscription. But it feels like a fun addition where fans can expect something different, just like they did when the referee’s bodycam first appeared. With Meta now serving as the UFC’s official partner, more upgrades could be on the way, especially after the Apex officially became the ‘Meta Apex.’

With that said, the UFC’s broadcasting team will also see a notable change. At UFC 324, veteran sports presenter Kate Scott will join the analyst desk alongside Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and others, bringing a fresh presence into the new era.

With all these developments in motion, do you think the UFC is ready to reach new heights? Let us know in the comments section below.