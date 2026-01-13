UFC Matchmaker’s Leaked Chats With Manager Explains 20% Pay Gap in Debut Contracts

A UFC manager’s attempt to secure a better deal for his fighter backfired, and his leaked private messages have now inadvertently revealed the simple reason behind a long-debated 20% pay gap in UFC debut contracts.

The reality, however, looks very different for fighters making their UFC debut. Recently, WhatsApp messages between Brigadeiro and Maynard revealed how Dana White and his team structure contracts for newcomers entering the promotion.

UFC shows wide pay gap among debuting fighters

Renowned MMA journalist Josh S. Nash shared another screenshot on X highlighting a conversation between MMA manager Marcelo Brigadeiro and UFC official Mick Maynard. Brigadeiro pressed to increase Taila Santos’ contract ahead of her fight with Maryna Moroz, claiming she earned less on the DWCS than “usual.” Maynard, speaking for the UFC, quickly set the record straight.

Mick Maynard: The DWCS is not less than normal at all.

Mick Maynard: Where do you get your information?

Mick Maynard: It’s exactly what people get when they newly sign.

Marcelo Brigadeiro: It starts with 10+10. Any other deal goes with 12+12.

Marcelo Brigadeiro: But never mind.

Marcelo Brigadeiro: I will take Moroz anyway.

The exchange not only highlights a key UFC contract policy but also exposes Brigadeiro’s weak negotiation tactics, as he repeatedly accepted the UFC’s initial terms without any pushback or leverage.

The screenshots show him negotiating directly with Maynard, often accepting UFC terms without pushing back or using leverage. In some cases, he even finalizes agreements without consulting his fighter first.

Taila Santos and her former manager and coach, Marcelo Brigadeiro, have been tied up in a legal battle over a contract dispute for several years. Both sides accuse each other of failing to honor their obligations. This specific instance of a manager failing their client highlights a broader, contentious debate about fighter compensation in the UFC, a topic on which current stars like Sean O’Malley have a very different perspective.’ This would logically connect the two sections

Sean O’Malley hits back at fighters griping over pay

Sean O’Malley doesn’t buy into fighters complaining about low UFC pay. As one of the few who has reached true superstar status in the promotion, he’s now a major draw in the U.S. market. While surpassing Conor McGregor may remain out of reach, O’Malley has transformed his life through his octagon performances, sponsorship deals, and business ventures.

In the UFC, two of his fights rank in the top 10 for live gate revenue, and he has kept pushing since signing his DWCS contract. Back in 2024, Sean O’Malley blasted those who complained about lower pay in the UFC, stating that the fighters need to add value to the promotion.

“You got to bring value to the promotion. People complain, ‘I’m only getting paid 10 and 10.’ But in reality, who’s there to see you fight? Your mom, your dad, your sister, a couple buddies, no one’s paying to watch you on TV. If you don’t want to make $50,000 a fight, go work at Target. No one’s forcing you to fight,” Sean O’Malley told Demetrious Johnson.

What’s your take on Sean O’Malley’s harsh reality? Do you think he’s right, or is the gap still too wide, making it difficult to cover costs for coaches, managers, gyms, and family, as Arman Tsarukyan recently pointed out? Share your thoughts below.