UFC Mexico Ends 3-Year Sellout Streak Amid Unrest Following Cartel Leader El Mencho’s Death

For a company that has made “sold out” feel automatic, this one stood out. UFC Mexico City delivered chaos inside the cage, with a surprise main event upset, veteran rebounds, and violent knockouts, yet something felt different outside.

The venue was not completely packed. Of course, the energy was there. Mexico always brings it. However, the numbers told a quieter story.

Empty seats at UFC Mexico tell a louder story than the fights

According to reports, the event drew 16,454 fans. This leaves over 3,500 seats unfilled. For the first time in three years, a UFC event failed to sell out. Even more curious? No gate numbers were revealed. And given what happened in the country just days earlier, it’s difficult to overlook the timing.

Let’s be clear: the card itself was wild. Lone’er Kavanagh shocked a former two-time flyweight champion in the main event. David Martinez outworked Marlon Vera. King Green crushed Daniel Zellhuber in hostile territory. From a pure fighting perspective, this event was far from a flop show.

However, optics do matter. Especially in a year where the UFC has leaned heavily into arena shows after limiting Apex events. The Meta Apex may be useful as it kept the sport alive during COVID, but six years later, fans have made it clear that they prefer high-energy arenas instead. And Mexico City usually guarantees that.

This time, though, the backdrop wasn’t just fight week hype. Violence erupted in Jalisco following the death of cartel head Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho.” Cars were burned, the streets were blocked, and even the Guadalajara International Airport faced disruption.

While Mexico City is approximately 335 miles away, instability has a way of causing reluctance, even at a distance. To make matters more frightening for many, The U.S. State Department advised citizens in certain regions to shelter in place, although airports outside Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta were deemed safe.

UFC officials maintained that nothing had happened in or around Mexico City, and that the event was going forward as planned. Moving the card was never a viable option logistically, as visa issues would have complicated multiple Latin American fighters on the lineup.

Nonetheless, when a three-year sellout streak ends during a week of national unrest, people take notice. The UFC thrives on atmosphere. On noise. In crowded arenas, even preliminary fighters feel like headliners. Mexico has always provided that.

Saturday night still had its moments of electricity. But 3,500 empty seats in a sport that relies on momentum? That’s a headline in itself. But luckily for the UFC, a much bigger headline was offered at the end of the night as two-time flyweight world champion Brandon Moreno’s push for one last title run ended with a massive upset.

Lone’er Kavanagh lands huge upset in UFC Mexico City main event

While the focus was on attendance numbers, Lone’er Kavanagh quietly stepped into the biggest moment of his career — and stole the show. Brandon Moreno was expected to make another push for flyweight gold in front of his home audience. The original opponent withdrew, a short-notice replacement stepped in, and most expected Moreno would simply hammer through the Briton.

However, it seems like Kavanagh clearly did not receive that memo. The 26-year-old looked at ease right away. His counterpunching was sharp, and the calf kicks piled up swiftly, causing visible damage to Brandon Moreno’s lead leg. The second round was even better, with clean combinations, smart positioning, and a moment when he had the previous champion visibly shaken.

Even with the UFC Mexico fans screaming behind Moreno, Lone’er Kavanagh remained controlled and kept to his game plan. Moreno rallied late, grinding into the cage and picking up the pace in the last rounds, but it wasn’t enough. Kavanagh received a unanimous vote from the three judges. On short notice, in unfriendly territory, against a two-time champion, he delivered a unanimous decision that immediately changed the flyweight picture.