UFC Mexico Gets High-Profile Lightweight Matchup After Fan Backlash

Even before Dana White & Co. stage their first event of the year, the UFC’s February Mexico card has already come under fire. The UFC will return to Mexico City for the eighth time, but fans pushed back almost immediately after the promotion announced the co-main event.

However, the UFC is responding to growing criticism before it is too late. For now, they have scheduled Ailin Perez to fight Macy Chiasson on February 28 at the CDMX Arena. While former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno headlines the card, many fans still feel the lineup lacks enough star power. However, the UFC recently injected new life into the card by adding an exciting matchup.

UFC Mexico card gets a boost from lightweight showdown

“Good morning, Mexico! Another fight confirmed for #UFCMexico: Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green,” announced UFC Español on X. Mexico’s 26-year-old native Daniel Zellhuber (15-3) is currently on a three-fight losing streak. Still, fighting in front of his home crowd, he is sure to energize local fans as he headlines the promotion’s co-main event.

‘Golden Boy’ last entered the Octagon last summer, facing Michael Johnson. A Chilean MMA journalist had already predicted Zellhuber’s next appearance, though King Green remained a new name to him.

“One down. As I reported, the UFC was working on fights for Daniel Zellhuber and David Martinez. Originally, Zellhuber was supposed to face Diego Ferreira, but that fell through about 48 hours ago and King Green stepped in. Should David not get a fight, look for this to become the co-main,” wrote Rodrigo del Campo Gonzalez on X

Meanwhile, his opponent, 39-year-old King Green, comes off a win over Lance Gibson Jr. at UFC Vegas 112. Before that, Green lost back-to-back fights against Mauricio Ruffy and Paddy Pimblett, two rising lightweight stars. Over more than a decade in the UFC, King Green has built a reputation as a well-rounded fan favorite. His weaponized, unorthodox striking often leaves opponents speechless.

Notably, in 2023, Green knocked out UFC veteran Grant Dawson and previously submitted UFC legend Tony Ferguson. Green’s upcoming fight against rising prospect Daniel Zellhuber could serve as a symbolic passing of the torch.

Zellhuber, who has seven knockouts and three submissions on his record, joined the UFC through DWCS. However, his UFC career has been mixed, with a 3-3 record in six bouts so far. But after Brandon Moreno, he is currently the promotion’s next best choice for the card.

Is Brandon Moreno taking a big risk with an early comeback?

Is Brandon Moreno putting his health on the line for the UFC? That’s the question on everyone’s mind after the 32-year-old announced his return at UFC Mexico. On February 28, Moreno will step back into the octagon just two months after Tatsuro Taira controversially knocked him out. Interestingly, the UFC announced the Mexico card less than a week after Taira delivered the knockout at UFC 323, sparking concern among fans and critics about Moreno’s recovery.

With Diego Lopes and Alexa Grasso already booked, the UFC doesn’t have many other high-profile Mexican stars available, as Lopes is set to fight at UFC 325 on January 31. Still, despite the recent knockout, Moreno looks determined and ready to face his next challenge. Analysts remain split on whether this quick return could be too risky.

“He’s consistently the only Mexican who stands up to headline here even though we’ve talked about how nervous and stressed fighting in Mexico City makes him. This is his 5th time fighting there, 4th as a Main,” wrote Claro Sports broadcaster Rodrigo Del Campo González on X.

Moreno’s latest move shows that his new lucrative UFC deal motivates the former flyweight champion, especially as the promotion gears up to launch its Paramount partnership. What’s your take on Moreno’s decision? Do you think the UFC is risking his health by putting him on a card on such short notice? Drop your thoughts below.