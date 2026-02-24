UFC Mexico Given Added Security as U.S. Embassy Continues “Business as Usual” Amid Jalisco Unrest

Fight week in Mexico is usually about altitude, tacos, and crowd noise. This time, it started with travel memos and security briefings.

Unrest erupted in Jalisco following the reported killing of cartel leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as ‘El Mencho.’ The roads were blocked. Cars were burned. Videos spread quickly. Even though Mexico City is hundreds of miles away, the ripple effect has reached the UFC, and the promotion has a decision to make.

UFC affirms it’s safe to travel as security presence increases

According to journalist Nolan King, UFC teams and staff have been assured that it is safe to fly to Mexico City for UFC Fight Night 268. The Dana White-led promotion is actively monitoring the situation, but for now, it is moving forward.

“Sources say #UFCMexico teams and staff were assured today it’s safe to travel to Mexico City,” the journalist wrote on X. “The promotion monitors the unrest in Jalisco.

Security has been increased, but otherwise it’s in touch with the U.S. Embassy, which recommends “business as usual.” ”

In a memo to fighters, coaches, and staff, the UFC confirmed that additional security measures will be implemented. This includes increased police presence and protocols for the event.

The key phrase? “Business as usual.” That recommendation comes directly from the US Embassy, which has not advised travelers to change their plans in Mexico City despite the chaos in Jalisco.

Teams typically arrive on Tuesday of fight week. Some fighters are already on the ground, either adjusting to the high altitude or training at the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City. So far, there has been no official announcement that the venue or date would change.

The event page still displays Arena CDMX as the venue for Saturday’s card, headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh. For now, the show goes on. But this fight week is marked by a different kind of tension—one that has nothing to do with weight cuts or face-offs and everything to do with staying safe while conducting business as usual. But why take the risk in the first place and not move to a different location for now?

Why won’t Dana White just move the card to Las Vegas?

It’s an easy suggestion from the outside. If there is any hint of instability, why not simply move the card to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas? Clean, controlled, and familiar territory. Problem fixed, right? Except it’s not that simple. When a fan proposed that same idea online, journalist Nolan King provided a realistic reality check.

“If it did get to a point where they were to move it to Las Vegas, I think a whole host of matchups would be nuked due to visa issues,” he wrote on X.

That is the part that most people do not see. Moving an international card across borders is more than just booking a new arena. It’s about immigration paperwork, timelines, and fighters who may not even be cleared to enter the United States on short notice.

In other words, Dana White relocating the event may mean canceling numerous fights entirely. A neatly constructed lineup would crumble overnight. So, as of now, the UFC has made no official announcement suggesting relocation. The event is still scheduled for Arena CDMX, and unless the promotion confirms otherwise, the assumption is simple: they’re staying put, carefully monitoring, and avoiding a move that could bring more chaos than calm.