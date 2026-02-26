UFC Mexico Main Eventer Comes Clean on Additional “Pressure” Amid Cartel Activity in Country

With escalating violence across Mexico over the cartel war, UFC is set to host its Fight Night in the city on February 28. After Mexican security forces killed the alleged leader of the Jalisco cartel (El Mencho), cartel groups clashed with the forces. However, the UFC Mexico main eventer does not feel excess pressure with all the unrest surrounding the city.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Amid the situation, the United States has issued travel advisories, warning its citizens to avoid certain Mexican states. With that said, the UFC plans to move forward with its Mexico City event. The event is set to take place nearly 335 miles from the affected area. While the main event was in trouble after Asu Almabaev withdrew from the card due to injury, the fighters are now looking forward to the event even with uncertainty surrounding.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC Mexico headliner talks about the pressure of competing in his home country

“Obviously, I’m giving all the respect to Lone’er; I know he’s gonna be a good challenge for me,” Brandon Moreno told UFC. “He’s super-explosive, gonna come super-motivated and super-excited to get the victory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At UFC Mexico, the 19-fight veteran ‘The Assassin Baby’ will face rising flyweight star Lone’er Kavanagh, who has three fights in the division. Even so, despite Brandon Moreno’s experience, he feels the pressure from the threat posed by the up-and-coming fighter.

“I don’t know about a specific date, but first is going to be a victory on February 28, raise my hand, and then let’s see what happens. The pressure is always there,” he said with his trademark smile. “Pressure is a luxury.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The 32-year-old Brandon Moreno suffered a brutal knockout against Japanese fighter Tatsuro Taira last December. So, when the UFC announced the fight against Kavanagh, fans expressed concern for Moreno. However, UFC Mexico confirmed it will proceed with the event despite ongoing violence in the country. With that said, after the armed forces took the president from Mexico City to a naval ship, the UFC officials are analysing the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the violence across west-central Mexico, Moreno keeps his focus on his match against Kavanagh. After losing his previous fight against Tatsuro Tiara, Moreno now looks to get back to the win column witha win in his home country.

Brandon Moreno talks about his sights set on the belt once more

ADVERTISEMENT

A win over Tiara could have set him up for a title shot, but the Japanese star will now fight for the flyweight belt against Joshua Van. With Alexandre Pantoja and Manel Kape waiting in line, Moreno will have to get some wins before he gets to fight for the title again.

Currently, he holds the sixth spot in the division, while veterans like Kyoji Horiguchi and rising stars such as Joshua Van have reshaped the UFC flyweight landscape. Despite the challenges since his last reign, ‘The Assassin Baby’ remains determined and motivated to reclaim his place at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I still feel the motivation to do it, and my abilities are enough to be the champion again,” Moreno told UFC. “Right now, the competition is on fire with our new champion, new contenders, younger fighters; everything looks super-nice right now for the flyweight division. But I still feel like I’m in the conversation, I still feel like I have the abilities to fight for the title again, and I have to prove it.”

Because Moreno channels his motivation to push himself back into the top contender spot, the question remains: can he rise as the flyweight division grows more dangerous each day? Share your thoughts below.