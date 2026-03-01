UFC Mexico Octagon Girls: Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren’s Age, Salary, Relationship Status, and More

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh takes the action to Mexico with several heart-pumping fights on the card. Brandon Moreno looks to bounce back from his loss to Tatsuro Taira, while Lone’er Kavanagh anticipates the same after defeat to Charles Johnson. However, curiosity had been building about another aspect of the event among fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who are the ring girls for the event? Like every UFC event, there are a couple of names who will entertain fans in between rounds. Namely, Red Della Cruz and Brookliyn Wren are set to be part of the event as Octagon girls. So, here’s everything you need to know about them.

ADVERTISEMENT

All about Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren ahead of UFC Mexico

Popularly, 33-year-old Red Dela Cruz made history as the promotion’s first Filipina Octagon Girl after winning the UFC’s Dana White–led global search. Although not much is known about her love life, her breakthrough moment resonated across Southeast Asia and quickly elevated her global profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than limiting herself to Octagon appearances, Dela Cruz expanded into mainstream entertainment, co-hosting Miss Universe Singapore 2015 and landing magazine features with Maxim Australia and Women’s Fitness. With more than 429,000 followers across social media, her influence now stretches far beyond fight nights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Dela Cruz (@red_delacruz) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Brookliyn Wren’s journey began in Anchorage before taking her to Las Vegas and later New York City in pursuit of modeling and acting opportunities. After joining the UFC in 2017, she quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her charisma and polished presence.

Today, Wren boasts 123,000 Instagram followers and an expanding portfolio that includes fashion campaigns, commercials, and travel shoots. She is currently in a relationship, but her partner’s identity remains a mystery. Ahead of UFC Mexico, both women continue to represent the global reach and evolving brand power of the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net worth and salary of UFC Mexico Octagon/Ring Girls

UFC Octagon Girls at major international events like UFC Mexico typically earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per event, with past pay-per-view cards offering additional bonuses. While fight-night pay provides visibility, it is rarely the primary source of income for most Octagon Girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Dela Cruz generates most of her earnings from international modeling, fashion campaigns, and magazine features, with her net worth believed to be comfortably in the six-figure range.

Meanwhile, Brookliyn Wren reportedly earns $24,000 to $30,000 annually from UFC appearances, supplemented significantly by fashion work and social media collaborations. Their exact networth is anybody’s guess due to a lack of publicly disclosed assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, it appears that while Brandon Moreno and Kavanagh look to entertain you from inside the octagon, the Octagon girls will keep you busy in between rounds. Are you looking forward to the fight?