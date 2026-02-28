UFC Mexico Payouts: How Much Will Brandon Moreno, Marlon Vera, Lone’er Kavanagh, and Others Earn?

Arena CDMX hosts the UFC’s eighth trip to Mexico City on February 28, and the stakes stretch beyond rankings. The main event shifted when Asu Almabayev withdrew, leaving former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno to welcome short-notice replacement Lone’er Kavanagh. One is coming home with over 30 pro fights behind him. The other is stepping into his first UFC main event with nine professional wins on his resume and a loss to Charles Johnson in his previous outing.

For some, this card is about redemption. For others, it’s about leverage. And for nearly everyone, it’s about money. So how much is on the table? Let’s start with the headliners!

Brandon Moreno and Lone’er Kavanagh’s payout at UFC Mexico

Brandon Moreno has accumulated approximately $2.26 million in recorded UFC fight earnings across his career. For a fighter who debuted in the UFC in 2016, was cut, returned, and became champion twice, that total tells a story of persistence.

His biggest payday came at UFC 283, when he reclaimed the flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo and reportedly earned over $1 million. Still, Moreno remains one of the UFC’s most bankable Mexican stars. Even without an immediate title shot on the line, his earning power reflects experience and market value. Add potential bonuses, especially with the UFC’s recently doubled $100,000 “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night” awards, and his take-home could climb significantly.

Across the cage stands Lone’er Kavanagh, whose estimated UFC earnings sit around $90,000 so far. That number reflects his early run in the promotion. Now, he headlines his first UFC event on short notice. From a financial standpoint, this is a leap. Main event status often comes with improved base pay and visibility. A strong showing could raise his negotiating power for future contracts. But UFC Mexico isn’t just about the main event.

Marlon Vera, King Green, and payouts for other UFC Mexico fighters

Marlon Vera has reportedly earned over $1.9 million in Octagon fight purses throughout his UFC tenure. Estimates suggest that in recent fights, Vera has landed between $185,000 and $250,000 per bout. For example, in his fight against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Vancouver, reports placed his payout within that range. He also reportedly earned $100,000 for his fight with Deiveson Figueiredo in Abu Dhabi.

Then there’s King Green. At UFC 313, he reportedly earned $171,000. With over 40 professional fights and a long UFC tenure, Green’s payouts reflect veteran status. While not always headlining pay-per-views, his consistency keeps him in a strong mid-to-upper tier earning bracket.

David Martínez, meanwhile, earned about $74,000 in his earlier UFC Mexico debut, boosted by a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. For a bantamweight prospect, that could change quickly with another highlight finish.

Daniel Zellhuber reportedly earned $43,000 at UFC 318. Édgar Cháirez earned $4,500 in promotional guidelines pay during the 2025 UFC Mexico card. That figure reflects fight-week obligations, media days, interviews, and official attire, and is paid on a tiered system based on tenure. In that same appearance, Cháirez submitted CJ Vergara and pocketed a $50,000 performance bonus, illustrating how finishes dramatically reshape earnings.

It’s important to note that all figures provided here are estimations based on publicly available sources and may not accurately represent the fighter’s income. Also, several fighters are still early in their UFC careers, which means financial data is limited or estimated.