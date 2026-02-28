One second. That’s all that separated Douglas Silva de Andrade from surviving the opening round at UFC Mexico. Instead, referee Herb Dean stepped in at 4:59 of Round 1, and the finish immediately split the fanbase.

Javier Reyes, a seasoned featherweight who earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, was making his promotional debut against a fellow veteran with more than 25 pro fights. It showed early. The first few exchanges were patient, almost tense. Andrade cracked Reyes with a massive right hand that dropped him to his knees. For a moment, it looked like the debut might unravel.

But Reyes didn’t panic. He reset, fired back, and landed a sharp right of his own that floored Andrade. From there, it was urgency. Reyes swarmed with heavy ground-and-pound, dragged Andrade down when he tried to stand, briefly threatened the rear-naked choke, then flattened him out and kept punching. Andrade gestured toward referee Herb Dean, but he wasn’t defending with purpose. With just a second left in the first round, Dean waved it off.

That last-second timing is what triggered the backlash. Was it too late? Too early? Could Andrade have survived? Maybe. But he wasn’t defending intelligently in that moment. Dean had already warned him to improve his position. Andrade couldn’t. The finish itself was dramatic. The stoppage? That’s where the internet went to work on.

Referee Herb Dean under fire as UFC Mexico stoppage ignites the fans

One fan wrote, “HERB DEAN RETIRE WTF ARE U DOING.” That’s the emotional reaction you get when a fight ends at 4:59. It feels abrupt. It feels cruel to the clock. But referees aren’t told to protect the round; they’re told to protect the fighter. Herb Dean has officiated hundreds of bouts and has come under fire for his decisions before. Experience doesn’t shield you from criticism; it just makes you the usual target.

Another fan posted, “Reyes finishes D’Silva in the last second of round 1! Herb Dean gave him lots of chances in my opinion, and I say that as a brazilian.” That’s a layered take. The crowd had its loyalties. Yet even some fans backing him felt Dean allowed enough time. Andrade was dropped, mounted, flattened. Waving a finger isn’t a defense, no matter how much you protest the decision afterwards.

One viewer added, “LMAO Silva can’t complain, he had no defense. but bro looks like he wants to swing on Herb Dean.” That reaction highlights the optics. Andrade didn’t look happy. After all, very few fighters do after a stoppage. But frustration doesn’t equal injustice. When punches land unanswered from back mount, referees are trained to act.

And then there was the blunt one: “Herb Dean is a f***ing loser.” That’s social media at full volume. However, it rarely accounts for replay angles or referee protocol.

If Herb Dean lets it go and Andrade absorbs more clean punches, the narrative flips the other way: “Why didn’t he stop it sooner?” That’s the tightrope referees walk every weekend. What do you think about the stoppage? Let us know in the comments below!