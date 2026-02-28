UFC Mexico Walkout Songs: List of Entrance Music Used by Brandon Moreno, Lone’er Kavanagh, Marlon Vera, and Others

The Octagon heads to Arena CDMX for UFC Fight Night 268: Moreno vs. Kavanagh on February 28. It’s the promotion’s eighth visit to Mexico City and the first since March 2025. The headliner changed late as Asu Almabayev withdrew with a hand injury, and in stepped Lone’er Kavanagh to face former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

But before a punch is thrown, there’s a different kind of moment that sets the tone. The lights dim and the first beat drops. With that, the fans watching decide in seconds whether they’re riding with you or against you. That’s why walkout music matters. In a sport built on identity, it’s the soundtrack that sets the tone of what is to come. So what will be the songs echoing through UFC Mexico? Let’s dive in!

Brandon Moreno and Lone’er Kavanagh’s walkout music

Brandon Moreno doesn’t just walk out to a song; he walks out to a statement. The former two-time champion has used “El Corrido Del Bebe Asesino” by Ariel Macias, a track that leans into his nickname, ‘The Assassin Baby’. And in Mexico City, it hits differently.

Moreno’s connection to his roots has always been visible, whether through his tattoos, his interviews, or the way he carries himself after wins and losses. Considering he’s been in the UFC since 2019 and remains one of Mexico’s most recognizable MMA stars, that consistency matters. The music reinforces the brand and the bond with the crowd.

Lone’er Kavanagh was originally scheduled to fight Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night 269. Instead, he got the call to headline in Mexico City. And he didn’t hesitate.

“I’m very thankful for the UFC to give me the call,” he told UFC.com recently. “It gives me confidence that they believe in me, as well as my coaches believing in me, and that’s all I need. Brandon’s been around for a long time — he’s a legend, he seems like a nice guy — but I want to do whatever it takes to become champ. I’ve got one mission and I’m gonna do that.”

As of now, Kavanagh’s walkout song hasn’t been widely documented, which isn’t surprising. He’s still building his name on the global stage. And that’s the thing about this card: several fighters are rising prospects, not yet established headliners, so confirmed walkout information can be hard to track.

Walkout songs of Marlon Vera, King Green, David Martinez, and others at UFC Mexico

Marlon Vera has never stuck to one sound. During his fight against Pedro Munhoz, he walked out to “Where You Come From” by DJ Khaled feat. Buju Banton, a track rooted in identity and pride. It fit “Chito,” who often speaks about representing Ecuador on the biggest stage.

But Vera switches things up. When he faced former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, he used “Spanish Town Rockin” by Chronixx. Different rhythm, same confidence. And it worked. Vera scored a knockout that night, proving once again that the song may change, but the outcome doesn’t have to.

Then there’s King Green, formerly known as Bobby Green. At UFC 304, he walked out to “Euphoria” by Kendrick Lamar. Before that, at UFC 300, he chose “GO” by Chief Keef. Green tends to rotate his picks, which matches his unpredictable and flashy striking style. He’s been a professional MMA fighter since 2008, and maybe switching songs is part of keeping things fresh.

Daniel Zellhuber has used “Golden Boy” by Gibran Nolasco in the past, a fitting choice for a young Mexican prospect fighting at home. It reinforces his nickname and leans into national pride.

Édgar Cháirez has walked out to “Los Mexicanos” by Sieck, another culturally rooted track that resonates strongly with local crowds. Meanwhile, Kevin Borjas has used “Alma Corazon y Vida” by 7/14 Meidin Peru and Norick, blending Latin rhythm with personal heritage.

Not every fighter on this card has widely available walkout data. That’s the reality when you’re dealing with prospects and newer signings. But that’s also what makes nights like UFC Mexico compelling. What’s your favorite track from the list above? Let us know in the comments!