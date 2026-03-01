UFC Mexico Winner Denied Memorable Opportunity to Celebrate With Daughter Inside Octagon

UFC’s eighth visit to Mexico turned into a really amazing event where many fighters got their moment. Amidst the cheers of the crowd at UFC Mexico, a fighter’s planned heartwarming celebration was abruptly ended, highlighting a clash between personal moments and the promotion’s tight schedule.

Edgar Chairez was one of the fan-favorite Mexican fighters who got the chance to perform in front of his home audience once again. Entertaining the audience, ‘Puro Chikali’ went toe to toe with Felipe Bunes in the prelims and edged his opponent out with a split decision. Following the victory, the Mexican standout wanted to let his daughter experience the moment inside the Octagon. But that memorable opportunity couldn’t take place as the UFC moved on to the next bout without giving him the chance.

UFC denied Edgar Chairez’s chance to celebrate with his daughter

“Beautiful moment as Edgar Chairez gets his daughter to celebrate,” Carlo Sports’ Rodrigo Del Campo González posted on X. “Wanted to take her into the cage, but they’re moving on with the next fight. #UFCMexico,” he added.

Well, when it comes to UFC fighters taking their children into the cage, it has happened many times before. Even last year, Mackenzie Dern celebrated her victory over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321 with her daughter, Moa, in the cage. The Brazilian-American was highly emotional as Dern shared her newly won bantamweight title with her daughter.

Moreover, Charles Oliveira also had a Lion King moment at UFC Rio last year when ‘Do Bronx’ picked up his young son in front of his home audience. So, with those examples working, it might be assumed that Edgar Chairez was snubbed of his moment. However, maybe the promotion was running out of broadcasting time, and that’s why they might have denied the Mexican’s celebration. Still, the 30-year-old flyweight remained sentimental while expressing his feelings about his daughter.

“I just wanted to hug my daughter because I didn’t see her for 6 months,” Edgar Chairez said in the post-fight backstage interview. “So I needed it. It was a great feeling,” he added.

Now, as ‘Puro Chikali’ couldn’t have his magical moment at UFC Mexico, he’s already eyeing his next turnaround in the cage at one of the prestigious events of the year. What is it?

Chairez wants a quick turnaround

Currently, the flyweight division might be going through its most stacked era. We have a young champion, Joshua Van, who’s already set to defend his title against Tatsuro Taira. Then, there are contenders like Manel Kape in the pipeline waiting for their shot. In the 125 lbs title equation, Alexandre Pantoja will soon join as the Brazilian aims to return after breaking his elbow at UFC 323. And among all those names, Edgar Chairez wants to join soon.

After winning at UFC Mexico, ‘Puro Chikali’ wants to come back at UFC International Fight Week, which is projected to happen on July 11 at the T-Mobile Arena. But that’s not all. The Mexican also wants to fight three times this year.

“I just wanna fight. I wanna fight three times this year,” Chairez stated at the backstage interview. “I don’t know the international (fight) weekend or whenever they call me I’m gonna be ready, and I just wanna fight and forget all these years that I didn’t fight,” he added.

Well, Edgar Chairez is definitely in a really good position after the UFC Mexico win. However, it’s highly unlikely he would get a ranked opponent next, but if he can get two good wins in a row, the door to face someone like Bruno Silva will open. As a result, he can also dream of a rematch with Joshua Van too.

That said, what do you think is next for the Mexican after such a great victory on his home soil? Let us know in the comments section.