UFC Middle East Events in Jeopardy? Dana White Addresses Security Concerns Amid Global Tensions

UFC has traveled to the Middle East for its events on multiple occasions. However, the current situation in the Gulf countries might not be the best time for a return trip. The subject came up during UFC London’s post-fight press conference, as UFC CEO Dana White fielded questions from various reporters.

“No. As of right now, no,” Dana White said firmly when asked whether a switch in locations was being discussed for upcoming events in the Middle East.

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The comment comes amid an ongoing conflict between the United States and its ally Israel on one side and Iran on the other. After carrying out targeted airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year, President Donald Trump, in coordination with Israel, launched further attacks across Iranian territory in February this year, causing widespread destruction.

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Iran has since retaliated with missile strikes on U.S. bases, allies in the Gulf, Israel, and even an attempted attack on the joint U.S.-U.K. base of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Despite the risk of hosting an American event in the region, Dana White appears unconcerned about the idea of a sudden and surprising attack during one of their events in the region. Perhaps he expects the conflict to be resolved before the promotion arrives.

Dana White and Donald Trump have shared a long-standing relationship, with White openly backing Trump during the most recent presidential election. Given that history, he may be placing his trust in the President to bring the situation under control in time, even though efforts to establish a ceasefire have failed.

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In any case, Abu Dhabi, as you may know, is one of the UFC’s most frequent destinations. The UFC has had a long-standing partnership with Abu Dhabi, starting with UFC 112 in 2010 and including many high-profile cards. The promotion has also hosted its events in Saudi Arabia, debuting with UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov in 2024.

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And in June last year, the UFC went to Qatar, where they hosted UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker. This comes after UFC color commentator Joe Rogan expressed concerns over hosting the UFC White House event on the White House lawn, which Donald Trump and other officials are expected to attend.

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Regardless, now the question is, which upcoming events are scheduled to be held in the Middle East?

Events Dana White intends to take to the Middle East

The first UFC event heading to the region is UFC Fight Night 280 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event is scheduled to unfold on June 27, 2026, at the Baku Crystal Hall. Notably, Azerbaijan shares a direct land border with Iran to the south, and Iran has reportedly attacked the country with drones earlier this month.

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As for the card, it’s expected to be headlined by Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov and Michel Pereira. It’s also supposed to feature Brunno Ferreira vs. Ikram Aliskerov and Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev.

The next UFC event in the region is UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi, UAE, at the Etihad Arena in July 2026. UAE, of course, is separated from Iran via the Persian Gulf, with no direct land border. But that hasn’t stopped Iran from launching missiles into the country. As for the card, it’s expected to be headlined by former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev.

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With tensions rising in the Middle East, Dana White appears optimistic that the situation will not impact UFC events. But how long is he going to feel that way, especially since the US was aiming to end the war much sooner?