UFC MW Division in Chaos as Sean Strickland Faces Extended Layoff After Brutal Injury Update

Sean Strickland reclaimed the UFC middleweight title at UFC 328 last weekend against Khamzat Chimaev, but his reign appears to be beginning from a hospital bed. The two-time UFC champion has now revealed the true extent of his shoulder injury that will, in all likelihood, keep him out of competition for an extended period.

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“Type 2 AC separation,” Sean Strickland shared on X. “Extended Type V SLAP tear. Partial rotator cuff tearing/tendinosis. Gonna have to walk this one off.”

The damage is significant across all three components. The ‘Type 2 AC separation’ refers to a partial dislocation of the acromioclavicular joint, where the collarbone partly separates from the shoulder blade. Then comes the ‘SLAP tear,’ which stands for ‘Superior Labrum Anterior to Posterior,’ meaning Strickland’s cartilage ring inside the shoulder socket is torn. A Type V form of SLAP tear is even more severe. It basically means the tear is so deep that it physically extends far down the front rim of the shoulder socket and heavily compromises overall joint stability. Meanwhile, the rotator cuff tendinosis indicates chronic tissue damage to the tendons surrounding the shoulder joint.

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Depending on the treatment required, recovery timelines range from four to six months at the shorter end and up to eight to ten months for a full return to competition. This means the new middleweight champion will likely remain out of competition for the next ten months.

What makes the injury more alarming is its origin. At the UFC 328 post-fight press conference, Sean Strickland revealed that he had suffered an AC joint separation during a training session with former Bellator-PFL champion Johnny Eblen four days before his title fight with Khamzat Chimaev. So, after going five grueling rounds with the Chechen with an already compromised shoulder, the damage his shoulder took by the end was very significant. With the champion now on hiatus, the middleweight division has been put in a precarious position, especially with several matches already building.

Khamzat Chimaev has demanded an immediate rematch after his split decision loss. However, with the champion out of commission for the rest of the year, the promotion might look toward making an interim title fight, which seems like the most logical option. However, the 185-pound division has multiple contenders lined up for the title, complicating the equation.

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Nassourdine Imavov is at the front of the line to challenge Strickland next for the title. At the same time, the rumored Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman fight could also possibly be turned into an interim title bout. Moreover, Chimaev suffered the only loss of his professional career at UFC 328, so he remains firmly in the mix for either an immediate rematch or an interim title opportunity. With all these scenarios in mind, anything could happen in the middleweight division at this stage.

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Though Khamzat Chimaev, for his part, has asked for an immediate rematch, the new middleweight champion has been direct about his conditions for running it back.

Sean Strickland lays down his condition for a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland vs. Khamzat Chimaev ended in a razor-thin split decision victory for ‘Tarzan’. With the brutal weight cut Khamzat had to undergo for the fight, a large section of fans are still not sure if the fight result was actually evidence of who is better of the two. While the middleweight champion doesn’t seem to mind running it back against the Chechen, he believes Chimaev needs to rack up a few wins before actually pushing for another title shot.

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“No, again, as always, you go get a couple W’s, and I’ll see you again,” Strickland told Full Send MMA after the fight. “That’s just how it works. I truly believe ranking systems matter in the UFC. They should matter, and whenever they don’t matter, I think it belittles the sport. So, just go get a couple W’s, and I’ll see you again.”

With Chimaev needing to rebuild his ranking and Strickland sidelined, the UFC faces a decision about how to keep the division active. The UFC could very well matchmake Chimaev against Nassourdine Imavov or any top 5 middleweight contender to decide who’s next for the middleweight champion when he returns.

There is also a longer-term concern worth noting. Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz previously revealed he lost approximately 40% of his punching power after undergoing multiple surgeries for a serious shoulder injury. How Strickland emerges from this and whether his output is affected adds another variable to an already unsettled divisional picture.