UFC Middleweight Set to Fight Arman Tsarukyan Highlights Paramount’s Role in Dana White Snub

The MMA world is well aware of the strained relationship between Arman Tsarukyan and Dana White, and Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov has now weighed in. Ahead of his grappling match against Tsarukyan at HYPE FC in Armenia, Magomedov explained why the UFC reportedly passed over the Russian-Armenian for an interim title shot, attributing the decision largely to the promotion’s upcoming deal with Paramount.

Starting in 2026, the UFC will launch its seven-year broadcasting deal with Paramount, making the network the promotion’s new home. The rollout begins with UFC 324 on January 24, headlined by Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title, while champion Ilia Topuria takes a break. The Russian middleweight star pointed to Western fans as the key reason the promotion snubbed Arman Tsarukyan.

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov sheds light on the reasons behind Arman Tsarukyan being passed over for UFC 324

“I can see why Arman wasn’t given a shot at the belt. The UFC got new sponsorship with Paramount Pictures, so they need Western audiences, Western fans. Gaethje is a seasoned veteran of the sport; he’s also American. Fans love him and he has a big fanbase. Pimblett has got some great hype,” said Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov while speaking to Red Corner MMA.

Earlier this year at UFC 311 in January, Arman Tsarukyan had the chance to challenge then-champion Islam Makhachev. However, he missed weight and withdrew just two days before the fight, causing embarrassment for Dana White and the UFC. Now, with UFC 324 shaping up as the promotion’s biggest event, the organization may be hesitant to put a wrestling-based fighter in the main event, as it might not appeal as strongly to Western fans.

“Arman was given a chance, and the fact he missed it played a dirty joke on him,” Magomedov added.

Since that incident, Dana White has placed Tsarukyan in his bad books and made it clear that he must navigate a difficult path to secure another title shot. Instead, the UFC CEO announced a high-profile matchup between popular stars Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

After the UFC passed him over for a title shot, Arman Tsarukyan continues to push forward. Earlier this month, he made history by claiming the ACBJJ grappling belt, submitting his opponent in the final minute. Then, next month, he will return to America to compete at the RAF Wrestling.

Tsarukyan ready for big return against two-time PFL champion at RAF

American freestyle wrestling grabbed headlines this month when UFC veteran Yoel Romero, at 48, captured the interim light heavyweight title at RAF 4, delivering one of the standout performances of the promotion’s fifth championship event.

Looking ahead, RAF will host its next event on January 10, and Arman Tsarukyan will return to America for his next challenge. He will compete on the undercard of the Colby Covington vs. Luke Rockhold catchweight bout.

Additionally, the card will feature a light heavyweight title unification clash between Yoel Romero and Bo Nickal. Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan will face Lance Palmer at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Miami. Palmer, 38, has proven his skill as a two-time PFL champion, but he will still face a tough test against the elite wrestler ‘Ahalkalakets’.

It’s worth noting that Palmer also earned distinction as a four-time NCAA Division champion representing Ohio State University and previously competed under the RAF banner during its inaugural event in August, adding extra intrigue to this bout.

