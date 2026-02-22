UFC Mutes Sean Strickland After Calling Khamzat Chimaev Offensive Slur on Live Mic

Sean Strickland’s night at UFC Houston was supposed to be about a comeback performance. But it ended with the UFC cutting off his mic completely. In the main event, the former middleweight champion snapped Anthony Hernandez’s eight-fight win streak and reminded people he’s still very much a problem at 185 lbs. But later, during his post-fight press conference, Strickland veered off script (as usual) and into some uncharted territory.

“You got Chimaev, the f—ing goat f—er,” Sean Strickland exclaimed. “Like who’s really entertaining in this division? Oh, that’s a wrap(notices officials)? Anyway… (mic gets muted).”

Strickland was responding to a question from ‘The Schmo’ on whether his UFC Houston win earned him a title shot. As expected, the answer was yes, and Strickland made his case, stating how he, an American, against the Chechen Khamzat Chimaev, would be a more entertaining matchup.

As soon as the expletives poured out, UFC officials stepped in, ending the press conference. To make sure the former champ said nothing more, they simply cut the sound and moved on. Though Strickland continued speaking into a dead mic, the message was quiet but clear: there’s a line, and he stepped over it.

That moment lands differently because Strickland had just put together one of his cleanest performances since taking the belt from Israel Adesanya in 2023. He outlanded Hernandez 92–62 in total strikes and successfully stuffed his only takedown attempt.

For two and a half rounds, it was classic Strickland: steady jab, footwork, short counters when ‘Fluffy’ tried to crash into the pocket. The finish came in Round 3 after a knee to the body, and a swarm of punches forced the ref in.

Sean Strickland even struck a reflective tone immediately after the fight. He praised Hernandez as “the definition of a f– savage,” and spoke about the respect he gained for him over 15 minutes. He also said he was open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev if the champion doesn’t move up to 205 lbs.

The callout itself wasn’t the issue; the way he framed it later was. The promotion has lived with Strickland’s unpredictable mic moments for years because he delivers views, chaos, and soundbites. But the mute button is a new kind of response. It’s not discipline in the public sense. It’s a boundary. The UFC didn’t endorse what he said, and they didn’t platform it either. They cut the feed and let the win speak for itself. But the ‘mute’ incident looks surprisingly different when you consider how Dana White has spoken about the outspoken and controversial middleweight in the past.

Dana White’s defense of Sean Strickland’s controversial comments resurfaces

Dana White had made it clear he wasn’t interested in policing Sean Strickland’s mouth, even when he strongly disagrees with what comes out of it. White’s position has always been pretty blunt about that line.

“Sean Strickland said a lot of things,” the UFC head honcho said in a 2024 appearance on ‘The Truth Podcast.’ “I don’t agree with 95 percent of what this guy says, but it’s his right to say it.”

This time around, White was less diplomatic. However, to him, Strickland was not to blame. White was not happy with the media baiting the middleweight with questions that were guaranteed to get volatile responses.

White said, “You guys don’t help. Asking him dumb sh-t, you know? Ask dumb sh-t, you’re gonna get dumb sh-t. ‘What did you think of Bad Bunny? What did you think of the Super Bowl?’ Get the f–k out of here.”

‘Tarzan’s history of wild soundbites added another chapter at UFC Houston media day, where he went after multiple targets. This time, he took shots at pop culture and the Super Bowl halftime show in a way that drew backlash, then pivoted to criticizing Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano after their Netflix fight announcement.

But there’s a difference between letting a fighter be polarizing and letting the platform amplify something that can backfire on the brand, partners, and broadcast. White has long sold the idea that fans can settle their feelings about Sean Strickland on fight night. The mute button this time suggests the UFC is still fine with the chaos, just not with carrying every word of it live.