UFC Nashville Fighter Accuses Misreporting Injury Facts Over Fight Cancellation

Junior Tafa and Tuco Tokkos‘ highly anticipated light heavyweight fight at UFC on ESPN 67 in Des Moines was pulled from the card just days before the event. The reason provided to fans? Injuries sustained by both fighters. Now, as the rescheduled bout approaches at UFC Nashville, Tokkos has made a bombshell confession. And what is it? Well, it’s the fact that he was never injured in the first place.

With the rematch scheduled for July 12, 2025, at UFC Fight Night in Nashville, excitement is building once again. The stakes are high for Tokkos, who is still looking for his first UFC victory, and he’s made it clear that the story behind their canceled fight needs to be corrected.

In a recent interview with Calf Kick Sports, Tokkos expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the situation was reported. “I saw that as well when I went on Tapology. It said both fighters injured or something. I was like, what? He definitely pulled out, not me,” he stated, drawing attention to the inaccuracy.

For fans who are closely following the fighters, the UFC’s lack of transparency had already sparked suspicion. Now, Tokkos’ words now clearly contradict whatever they read or saw online. While the UFC has yet to provide an explanation, Tokkos’ statement adds a layer of psychological warfare to an already exciting matchup.

If he was actually prepared to travel in June, the implication is that Tafa was not, which may be used as motivation or mental leverage. Tokkos, coming off two unsuccessful UFC fights, may see this as his statement fight, not only to break into the win column but also to redefine how fans and the UFC perceive him.

With both fighters trying to establish supremacy in the light heavyweight division, this matchup has more than just ranking implications. For Tokkos, the situation has become personal.

Being incorrectly branded as injured has definitely stayed with him, and on July 12, he’ll be attempting to settle more than just a professional rivalry; he’ll be fighting to reclaim his name. However, fans surely hope that this rescheduling does not face a last-minute cancellation, especially considering that Junior Tafa has a history of pulling out.

Tuco Tokkos fight cancellation was not a sole incident for Junior Tafa

Tokkos may be looking to redeem his name at UFC Nashville, but there is still the issue of whether the bout will ever take place. Junior Tafa, while dangerous inside the Octagon, has not been the most dependable when it comes to getting there. Tokkos isn’t just looking to clear the air; he’s also up against an opponent who has a history of failing to show up on fight night.

Tafa’s absence from the original Des Moines event was not an isolated incident. He’s had several fights canceled, including one against Karl Williams, where he was replaced due to injury. That extends his total to four canceled UFC fights, which is a high number for someone so early in their career. The specifics are often vague, but injuries have been a recurring issue.

While Tafa’s knockout power is real, his inconsistency is beginning to affect how fans and fighters perceive him. Each missed fight detracts from the momentum he has built with his showcase finishes. So, for Tokkos, it’s not just about winning anymore; it’s about exposing the imbalance and proving who is actually prepared to show up and perform.